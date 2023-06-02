Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lyttelton Arts Festival: 30 June - July 9, 2023

Friday, 2 June 2023, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Lyttelton Art Festival

Lyttelton / Ohinehou, New Zealand - The Lyttelton Arts Festival returns this year, promising an extraordinary celebration of local talent and immersive artistic experiences from June 30th to July 9th, 2023.

This vibrant festival showcases a diverse range of visual displays, theatre productions, music, dance, and workshops. Highlights include Joe Bennett's plays 'The Spicegirls Theory of Business' and 'The Butchers Daughter,' as well as the intriguing production of 'Ma Te Wa - A Moment in Time' by Ben Brown and Popi Newberry. You can expect a riotous night out with 'Stars in their Eyes,' a karaoke fantasy come to life, and the 'LAF Cabaret' featuring world-class performers, acrobatics, and mesmerising music.

Music enthusiasts can enjoy live performances by Anita Clark, Surfing USSR, Carmel Courtney, DJs and the talented cast of ‘Going Bush', while the festival collaborates with Stoddart Gallery for 'Improvisations on Margaret,' a unique improvised musical experience. For those that enjoy dance both ‘Mantra’ with life sized puppets, and ‘Water. Air. Smoke.’ with its live accompaniment that will tantalise the senses with multimedia and movement.

Participants can explore their own creative side through workshops in acro-balance, drama, toi principles, sewing, art-dance, stickers, and pottery, guided by expert instructors.

For families, there are captivating shows like 'Messy Magic Adventure,' 'Dinosaur Bingo' with Keith Preene, 'Kids Candyland', and 'Mr. Fungus' by Fergus Aitkin. Family dance parties will also take place at the LAF Theatre and St. Savious Church for just koha entry.

The Lyttelton Arts Festival promises a joyous celebration of creativity, showcasing the best of local talent. For bookings and further information, visit LyttFest.nz or follow us on www.facebook.com/lyttfest.

