Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Walk Of Wonders: A Return Journey | Festival Dates And Location Announced

Friday, 16 June 2023, 7:30 pm
Press Release: Walk of Wonders

The organisers of Walk of Wonders are thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited dates for this year's spectacular light and fire festival. "Walk of Wonders: The Return Journey" will take place from September 14-17 and 21-24 at the enchanting Black Barn Vineyards in Hawke's Bay.

Walk of Wonders is a mesmerising event that offers visitors a unique and immersive experience. Set against the stunning backdrop of Black Barn's picturesque grounds, this 2km walk will guide attendees through a magical world of illuminated art, wandering live performances, a whimsical puppet theatre, and a captivating narrative that seamlessly ties everything together. Accompanying the journey this year will be a new and uniquely orchestrated musical score that adds excitement and enchantment to the adventure through the vineyards.

"We are overjoyed to finally announce the dates for 'Walk of Wonders:

The Return Journey,'" said Anthony van Dorsten, Creative Director. "This event has always been about creating a magical atmosphere where people can come together and be transported to a realm of wonder and imagination. We can't wait to share this experience with our dedicated fans and newcomers alike."

During the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the illuminated trails at their own pace, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the captivating artistry and creativity on display. Each light art installation has been carefully curated to ignite the imagination, transporting attendees into a world of wonder and awe. The Return Journey is an all new adventure with fresh installations, performances and a new storyline to guide you on your journey.

You can now pre-register your interest at walkofwonders.co.nz for early access to tickets before the public release on 30th June. This is the best chance to secure your tickets at the best price possible, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, please visit the Walk of Wonders website or contact the event organisers directly at info@vesica.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Walk of Wonders on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Wellington Summer Shakespeare: Shut Down

After four decades of enchanting audiences with captivating performances, this closure marks the end of an era for one of New Zealand's most beloved theatrical traditions. More>>


NZIFF: New Zealand Films Announced For 2023 Festival

NZIFF has selected twelve Kiwi feature films and documentaries and nine films will have their world premieres at this year's festival, one of the largest number of world premieres NZIFF has ever seen. More>>


NZSQ: 2023
National Tour Celebrates Light & New Life

This June the New Zealand String Quartet will head out on their 2022 National Tour entitled First Light. Reflecting on life, loss and rebirth, the programme is a celebratory embrace of Aotearoa’s newest public holiday, Matariki. More>>


Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 