Walk Of Wonders: A Return Journey | Festival Dates And Location Announced

The organisers of Walk of Wonders are thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited dates for this year's spectacular light and fire festival. "Walk of Wonders: The Return Journey" will take place from September 14-17 and 21-24 at the enchanting Black Barn Vineyards in Hawke's Bay.

Walk of Wonders is a mesmerising event that offers visitors a unique and immersive experience. Set against the stunning backdrop of Black Barn's picturesque grounds, this 2km walk will guide attendees through a magical world of illuminated art, wandering live performances, a whimsical puppet theatre, and a captivating narrative that seamlessly ties everything together. Accompanying the journey this year will be a new and uniquely orchestrated musical score that adds excitement and enchantment to the adventure through the vineyards.

The Return Journey,'" said Anthony van Dorsten, Creative Director. "This event has always been about creating a magical atmosphere where people can come together and be transported to a realm of wonder and imagination. We can't wait to share this experience with our dedicated fans and newcomers alike."

During the festival, visitors will have the opportunity to explore the illuminated trails at their own pace, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the captivating artistry and creativity on display. Each light art installation has been carefully curated to ignite the imagination, transporting attendees into a world of wonder and awe. The Return Journey is an all new adventure with fresh installations, performances and a new storyline to guide you on your journey.

You can now pre-register your interest at walkofwonders.co.nz for early access to tickets before the public release on 30th June. This is the best chance to secure your tickets at the best price possible, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

For more information, please visit the Walk of Wonders website or contact the event organisers directly at info@vesica.co.nz.

