The John Turkington Forestry Red & Blue Charity Ball Raises An Impressive Amount For Rescue Helicopter

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust

The iconic John Turkington Forestry Red & Blue Charity Ball, held on May 13th, was a huge success, raising an impressive $57,000 for your Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. The event brought together members of the Manawatu and Whanganui communities in celebration of the vital work that your essential emergency services do within the Whanganui and Manawatu regions. The funds raised will go towards supporting the rescue helicopter, which has saved countless lives over the years.

The Red & Blue Charity Ball is a volunteer-led event that is organised by members of the community, many of whom work or have worked in essential emergency services. Through the tireless efforts of these individuals and the community, the event has raised over $80,000 in past years to support the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. The generosity of attendees and sponsors has made a tremendous impact on the community.

“The committee is grateful for the support of local businesses who have sponsored and donated items for auction. John Turkington Forestry has been the main sponsor since 2021, and their continued support is appreciated,” says Amy Hargreaves, from the organizing committee.

The Red & Blue Charity Ball is a fun-filled evening of entertainment and fundraising and has become a much-anticipated event on the social calendar since its inception in May 2018. This years’ event was a huge success and once again highlighted the incredible work of the emergency services in the Whanganui and Manawatu regions.

The evening began with a lively auction led by Phil Transom from PGG Wrightson, featuring an impressive range of items generously donated by local Manawatu businesses. Guests were bidding generously on the various items and experiences up for auction, ranging from a Cinema Advertising Package from SeeMe Media to a custom jewellery from Cameron Jewellers and Max Wilson Diamond Jeweller, as well as unique experiences like a 30-minute flight around the Manawatu and rides in a Police car and Fire Engine. However, the main auction of the night was undoubtedly, the commission on a house, generously donated by Deb Quin at Harcourts.

The highlight of the evening was guest speaker Dan Jack's moving account of his experience with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter. Dan shared his story of being injured while out mountain biking and how the rescue helicopter was crucial in his recovery. He spoke about how the skilled crew quickly transported him to medical care, saving precious time and ensuring that he received the best care he needed. Dan's story was a powerful reminder of the vital work that the rescue helicopter does.

Community generosity is essential to the operation of the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, and events like the John Turkington Forestry Red & Blue Charity Ball go a long way to ensuring the continuation of the service. The $57,000 raised by the event will make a huge difference in helping the emergency services save lives.

Sharni Weir, Marketing and Fundraising Manager for Philips Search and Rescue Trust, expressed her gratitude, stating, "We're extremely grateful for the support and generosity we've received from the community and the hard work of the committee that put on this amazing fundraiser. It was such a wonderful night, we thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and it was great to see so many people come together to help those in need."

 

Find more from Philips Search and Rescue Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
