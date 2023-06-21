Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Calling All You Beer Enthusiasts! NZ Brewers Fest Is Back At Brewtown!

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: Brewtown

NZ Brewers Fest 2023 is set to be the beer event of the year, offering an unparalleled celebration of brews and good times! This extraordinary gathering, taking place at Brewtown on Saturday 14th October will bring together over 20 of Aotearoa’s finest breweries for an unforgettable experience.

With a staggering selection of 100+ different brews on tap, ranging from crispy lagers and thirst-quenching pale ales to mouthwatering dessert stouts and tantalising sours, NZ Brewers Fest promises something for every beer enthusiast. But it doesn't stop there – the festival also boasts an impressive array of wine, spirits, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options, ensuring there's a delightful libation for everyone to enjoy.

Prepare to be captivated by an electrifying lineup of entertainment that will keep you on your toes. The main stage will come alive with performances by top regional talent, igniting your dancing spirit and keeping the energy high all day long. When it's time to take a breather, the festival's beer hall awaits, offering a sanctuary to savour delicious brews and indulge in mouthwatering treats from local food trucks.

For those seeking an extra dose of excitement, the Capital Wrestling ring will be the epicentre of heart-pounding action, as fierce warriors battle it out for the prestigious NZBF Championship. Be amazed by their raw power, gravity-defying moves, and epic showdowns that will leave you breathless. As you explore the festival grounds, be prepared to encounter astonishing street artists who will astound you with their incredible talents, making your experience even more unforgettable.

Save the date, gather your friends, and secure your tickets now, because NZ Brewers Fest 2023 is an event you don't want to miss!

Event Details

Date: Saturday 14th October 2023

Time: 12pm until 7pm (bars close 6.30pm)

Location: Brewtown, 23 Blenheim Street, Maidstone, Upper Hutt 5018, Wellington

Ticket Price: $40

Ticket Link: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/nzbf23

About Brewtown

Brewtown Upper Hutt is Wellington’s award winning "Best Events and Hospitality Destination" with eight different bars, cafes, restaurants, a boutique distillery and more than 6000m2 of adrenaline pumping recreational activities in one location. Throw an axe, make a knife, ride indoor go karts, R18 mini golf, escape rooms, kids adventure playland, 10 pin bowling, paintball and loads more.

