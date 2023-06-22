Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Creative Gate Wins People’s Choice Award

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: National Fieldays

It’s a stitch-up! A hand-crafted collaborative work has won the People’s Choice Award in this year’s Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award. It was decided by votes cast at ArtsPost Galleries & Shop in Hamilton Kirikiriroa, where the exhibition is open daily until Sunday 2 July.

Entitled ‘The Gate’, the award-winning sculpture uses a variety of traditional and contemporary stitching techniques displayed on an adapted farm gate. It was made by Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, and Katherine Fell, known collectively as Waikato Creative Stitchers.

Speaking on their behalf, Liz Wilson said the group was absolutely thrilled to hear that their work had won the People's Choice Award. “This collaborative piece has been so much fun to work on, with each of us contributing slightly different stitch or textile techniques, but melding into a cohesive work.” “Thanks very much to the public who appreciated and voted for our piece. Also thanks to the organisers of the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award. We are very grateful to you all!”

Made from upcycled tootara battens and the ubiquitous No.8 wire, the textile components of ‘The Gate’ were created from natural fibres such as wool, cotton, and jute. The artists’ statement accompanying the work describes it as a reflection of the farming practices of reuse and recycling utilised by communities both past and present.

Now in its 26th year, the annual Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award competition is hosted by Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato and supported by the New Zealand National Fieldays Society (NZNFS). Artists are challenged to transform the iconic farming product No.8 wire into art and compete for a share of nearly $10,000 in prizes.

The 2023 winner was announced at the exhibition opening on 25 May, with this year’s guest judge, sculptor Hannah Kidd, selecting the strikingly geometric sculpture ‘Connectivity’ by Hawke’s Bay artist Ricks Terstappen.

Second prize was awarded to Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin for their piece ‘Cyclonic’ and third place went to John McKenzie for ‘641E9372’. New Zealand National Fieldays Society’s Board Chair Jenni Vernon selected ‘In Case of Emergency...Break Glass’ by Heather Olesen for the Chair’s Choice Award.

The finalists' artworks are on display until Sunday 2 July at ArtsPost, located at 120 Victoria Street, Hamilton Kirikiriroa. Entry to the Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award exhibition is free, and all works are available for purchase.

For more information about the competition, please visit waikatomuseum.co.nz/no8wire

The 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award winners are:

First prize

  • “Connectivity” by Ricks Terstappen, Hawke's Bay

Second prize

  • “Cyclonic” by Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin, Helensville

Third prize

  • “641E9372” by John McKenzie, Te Aroha

Chair’s Choice award

  • “In Case of Emergency...Break Glass” by Heather Olesen, Morrinsville

People’s Choice award

  • “The Gate” by Waikato Creative Stitchers: Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, Katherine Fell

The 2023 Fieldays No.8 Wire National Art Award finalists are:

  • Dagmar Elliott, Te Awamutu
  • Teuila Fatupaito, Hamilton
  • Helen Fuller, Waiheke Island
  • Tony Gray, Morrinsville
  • Asaki Kajima, Hawke's Bay
  • John McKenzie, Te Aroha
  • Jane Mortimer and Dave Sole, Hamilton
  • Heather Olesen, Morrinsville
  • Susan Rhodes, Hamilton
  • Ricks Terstappen, Hawke's Bay (two works)
  • Tira, Kaikohe
  • Jeff Thomson and Bev Goodwin, Helensville
  • Dinah and Mark Walker, Auckland
  • Yasmin Yussof, Canterbury
  • Waikato Creative Stitchers: Josina Ellis, Liz Wilson, Sue Truman, Barbara Rosenberg, Sue Lynch, Marianne Lock, Katherine Fell

Note:

For te reo Maaori, Waikato Museum uses double vowels (uu) in place of vowels with a macron (ū) to represent a long vowel sound. This spelling approach is the preference of tangata whenua in Hamilton Kirikiriroa and Waikato iwi for te reo Maaori words. Artists’ titles are shown in their original form.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from National Fieldays on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Propellernet: Kiwis Keen To Get Their Kit Off

Haulover Beach Park in Florida has been crowned the best beach for naked sunbathing in the world, followed by beaches in Brazil and Greece, with Aussies & Kiwis searching for nude beaches the most in the world. More>>


Tourism New Zealand: Kiwi's Chance To Shine As 1.2B Fans Eye Up Aotearoa

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ is a significant opportunity to promote New Zealand to a major international audience, with 1.5 billion people expected to watch the matches. More>>


NZPF: New Zealand Powerlifting Raising The Bar

The New Zealand Powerlifting team has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal so far, and is currently positioned third in most medals won at the 2023 IPF World Championship in Malta. More>>


Penny Hartill:
Novelist Catherine Chidgey Makes History - Again

Multi-award-winning writer Catherine Chidgey’s chilling psychological novel Pet, set in a Catholic primary school in the 1980s, has shot to number one on the NZ bestseller list after only two days on sale. More>>


Foundation North: Second Boost Of Funding For Asian Artists

In a step towards addressing funding inequities through targeted project grants, Asian artists in Tāmaki Makaurau & Northland have received over $650,000 in the second roll-out of funds to support initiatives that are by, with, and for Asian arts communities. More>>


Elephant Publicity: World Press Photo Exhibit Returns To Auckland

This highly acclaimed exhibition, which showcases photojournalism and documentary photography from the past year and is seen by millions in over sixty cities around the globe, returns to Auckland for the first time since 2019. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 