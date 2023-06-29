TAHI Festival Of Solo Performance Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary With A Programme Rich In Aotearoa Storytelling

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA - TAHI Festival, New Zealand's only festival dedicated to showcasing solo performance, proudly announces its fifth-year milestone.

The 2023 programme showcases an extraordinary array of Aotearoa talent. Nine shows will take place in two iconic Wellington venues, BATS Theatre and Circa Theatre, from 6th to 16th September. As always, TAHI Festival promises to captivate audiences with its diverse offerings, ranging from classic masterpieces to newly commissioned works, familiar names, to emerging talent.

TAHI Festival’s full 2023 programme is now live and ready to be explored. Highlights include ONO, six new monologues showcasing Māori and Pasifika voices on the theme of aroha / alofa; the high-octane theatre-gig about motherhood, We’ve Got So Much To Talk About, by Sally Stockwell, will hit Pōneke after its recent premier at Basement Theatre in Auckland; comedian, Sameena Zehras, solo show, Tea With Terrorists is back by popular demand; and Renee Lyons returns to the iconic New Zealand play, Verbatim, 10 years after she last triumphed in the role.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the fifth birthday of TAHI Festival," says Festival Director and Producer, Sally Richards. "Over the years, TAHI has grown into an artistic force, showcasing the immense talent of New Zealand's solo artists. This year, we offer a tightly curated programme focussing on gathering soloists from around the nation to present work, collaborate and make connections across the industry.”

TAHI Festival is dedicated to nurturing artists at every stage of their careers. Each year, the Festival’s HATCH programme mentors emerging artists from Poneke's tertiary performance courses through the process of creating their own solo pieces. In 2023, six students will take the stage at BATS Theatre across four nights in HATCH, showcasing their hard-work and dedication.

For more information and to explore the full festival program, please visit tahifestivalnz.com

Tickets for all shows at BATS Theatre are on sale now, with tickets for all shows at Circa Theatre going on sale on Thursday 13th July. Tickets are limited, and early booking is highly recommended to secure your seat and celebrate five years of TAHI Festival.

