Fourth Round Of Decisions Wraps Up $28million Regeneration Fund

Seventeen cultural sector organisations have been successful in the final round of the $28 million Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund.

In the fourth and final round of funding decisions, 17 proposals were approved for up to $5.9 million of funding. The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now be supporting more than 80 initiatives during the coming year - making great things happen in communities, and supporting the development of the arts, culture and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding.

"I’m thrilled to be announcing the final group of initiatives that will have a positive and lasting impact on the cultural community," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Tumu Whakarae Chief Executive of Manatū Taonga.

"The Regeneration Fund will not only bring joy to thousands of people from Southland to Te Tai Tokerau, it will also support career opportunities and build new capabilities across the sector."

Manatū Taonga Pou Mataaho o Te Aka Tūhono, Deputy Chief Executive Investment & Outcomes Joe Fowler says the final round of recipients deliver a good mix of investments and the approach for balanced decision making has paid off.

"We have genuinely felt the weight of responsibility distributing the last of the COVID funding - we know how important it is to invest in initiatives that have the best chance of having an impact beyond the life of the funding," says Joe Fowler.

"I'm really happy with the investments that we've made. They will span many sectors and regions, reach many thousands of people, and contribute directly to more than 1,800 paid positions. We are confident that our investment, when married with the talent and passion of the creatives involved, will create sustainable change.

"The investments we’re making are balanced across national and significant regional initiatives reaching Māori, Pacific, and disabled communities across performing arts, visual arts, circus, literature, the safeguarding of Mātauranga Māori and the Galleries, Libraries, Archives, Museums, Iwi, Records (GLAMIR) sector.

"I want to thank everyone who took part in the fund, either by sharing ideas with us through the expression of interest phase or providing feedback on proposals. We have benefited greatly from the ideas and expertise that people have shared so generously with us," says Joe Fowler.

Proposals to the Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund were assessed on their ability to contribute to five outcomes:

- Improved sustainability and resilience of the arts, culture and heritage sectors

- Improved safeguarding of Mātauranga Māori and support of Toi Māori

- Improved access and participation in arts, culture and heritage sectors

- Increased the use of arts, culture and heritage as a tool to improve wellbeing

- Increased employment and skill development opportunities.

The following initiatives were approved for funding in Round Four:

APRA New Zealand up to $452,000 to support the delivery of an industry wide initiative dedicated to the growth of a bilingual music industry in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Connected Media Charitable Trust up to $398,260 to support the expansion of their sustainability short film competition website into an online learning hub, to help provide a career pathway into the screen industry.

Creative Collaborative up to $500,000 to support the expansion of My Art Box, an art therapy product designed by artists and art therapists, which helps people forge new connections to emotions and experiences through art and creativity.

Christchurch Archaeological Project up to $459,389 to support development of a database to contain all the data on post-earthquake archaeological work carried out in Ōtautahi Christchurch and make it accessible to all via a website.

Creative Northland up to $294,700 to support Creative Northland’s community outreach providing business skills workshops, creative technology workshops, internships, and creative well-being workshops for Northland creatives.

Lima Productions up to $114,466 to support Pacific performing arts practitioners to take part in the Pasifika Arts Management capability programme and receive mentoring through placements with industry professionals.

Little Mouse Co up to $193,512 to make it easier for audiences to discover and engage with indigenous arts, culture, and heritage initiatives through development of the website, Indie.

Lyttelton Historical Museum Society Inc. up to $136,885 to support the extension of the Te Ūaka Stories project which will continue to develop the museums narrative around their collection and increase financial viability through development of an e-commerce platform and publication of a book of Te Ūaka stories.

Make/Shift Spaces Incorporated up to $245,000 to support increased opportunities for Nelson's migrant and former refugee communities to access and participate in arts, culture and heritage.

Māoriland Charitable Trust up to $744,063 to support the accessible performing arts venue and cinema (Ōtaki Performing Arts Centre) to provide artistic professional development, social, economic, and cultural benefits for Ōtaki.

Account for Ngaroma Buchanan up to $278,229 to support the identification and protection of sites of significance to Ngaati Korokii-Kahukura including a database to hold information relating to site backgrounds, locations, and conditions.

Share the Knowledge Limited up to $300,000 to support the creation and delivery of a screen sector training programme that will support the growth and sustainability of New Zealand’s screen industry, create pathways to employment and act as a case study for future investment.

Tactile and Technology Literacy Centre up to $208,708 to support the teaching of music literacy through the use of existing braille music code and establishing a braille music curriculum and pedagogy of learning.

Tairāwhiti Voyaging Trust up to $250,000 to support a programme of activities to revitalise and preserve mātauranga waka.

Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa up to $835,550 to support the delivery of an archiving and digitisation programme for the history, whakapapa, and manuscripts of Te Rarawa iwi and their Hapū marae.

The Aye Beh Company Ltd up to $422,850 to support the build of two small twin hull with sail wakas and promote this traditional ocean voyaging method through a series of workshops and public events.

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi o Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc up to $143,500 to support the implementation of a Māori branch, establish dedicated programmes and professional development opportunities for Māori authors, and support the organisations te reo Māori capability.

