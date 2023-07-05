Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Matariki The Star Attraction At Kerikeri Mission Station

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Heritage New Zealand

A Matariki event for children will be the star attraction at the Kerikeri Mission Station on Matariki Day (July 14).

Children will be able to come and enjoy listening to Matariki-themed stories and take part in seed planting.

Matariki marks the beginning of the Māori New Year, and traditionally came at a time when the storehouses were full after crops had been harvested, and seafood and birds gathered. The cold winter season made Matariki the perfect opportunity for people to come together with kai (food), singing (ngā waiata), dancing (kanikani), and sharing kōrero (conversations).

It was also a time when children and young people were taught about their connection to their natural environment – Ngahere (the forests), Moana (the sea), and Whenua (the soil).

“Our Matariki celebrations will reflect that tradition, and in particular the aspect of Matariki that involves the passing on of knowledge about things like cultivation to children,” says Kerikeri Mission Station Property Lead Liz Bigwood.

“Tamariki will be able to plant seeds in a pulp paper container with some potting mix and then take them home and watch them grow. The idea is to build that understanding of the interconnectedness between them, the environment, and the seasons.”

Seed planting will take place throughout the day at the Mission Station, which is also a Tohu Whenua, and will begin at 10am and end at 4pm. The special Matariki Storytime session begins at 1.30pm upstairs in the Stone Store Museum and admission is free for all children.

