Summer Festival Vibes Alive & Kicking With International Lineup Announced For Summer Concert Tour 2024

Having confirmed dates and venues for 2024, the team at Greenstone Entertainment are excited to announce their mega line up of international artists and tickets details for one of New Zealand’s most sought-after summer festivals, the Summer Concert Tour 2024.

Four amazing acts - SIMPLE MINDS, TEXAS, COLLECTIVE SOUL, and PSEUDO ECHO - will take centre stage in Taupō, Hamilton, and Queenstown across late January and early February.

There’s been a ground swell of hype on who will be heading to our shores next year with this one not to be missed on your summer concert calendar.

SIMPLE MINDS are one of the UK’s most successful bands with 60 million records sold worldwide. Having not been here since 2017, you’ll want to be front and centre to experience the unmistakable Don’t You (Forget About Me), just one of an incredible 15 hits that reached the NZ Top 50 singles charts throughout the 80’s, with Waterfront reaching No1 for 13 weeks, along with Promised You A Miracle and Alive & Kicking to name but a few of their huge string of hits. Over the past 10 years Simple Minds have rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days which has found themselves playing to hundreds of thousands of people every year, all over the world.

TEXAS are a Scottish rock band who formed in 1986 and continue to be fronted by founding member Sharleen Spitiri. They recently performed the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 2023 to rave reviews and will bring that energy with them to New Zealand with Top 40 NZ singles from the 80’s and 90’s, including I Don’t Want A Lover and Say What You Want, plus Black Eyed Boy and Summer Son, all of which feature in their album The Very Best Of 1989 – 2023, which was released in June 2023 to coincide with their appearance at Glastonbury.

COLLECTIVE SOUL are a formidable five-piece rock band, who formed in the states in 1992. Most of the band grew up together and knew each other as kids, making the perfect recipe for them to bring their awesome chemistry of live rock to the Summer Concert Tour shows with their indelible set list of classics including The World I Know, Shine and December, all Top 40 NZ hits from the 90’s, as well as Where The River Flows and electrifying new meshes from their new album Vibrating.

PSEUDO ECHO pioneered the eighties with their avant-garde look and electro sound, introducing audiences to a new sound in an era of pub rock. Having originally been on the bill to play the Summer Concert Tour in 2021, they’ll be sure to please with their stylized look and electro sound including hit singles Funky Town, which reached No. 1 on the NZ Singles Charts in 1987 and was on the charts for 19 weeks, as well as Beat For You, Listening and the unmistakable Send Me An Angel.

Of today’s announcement, Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert comments “We’re thrilled to have secured the amazing line up of four international artists for next year’s Summer Concert Tour. Our fans will love the awesome array of 80’s and 90’s hits that will bring a real summer festival feel to our already well-known show locations of Taupō and Queenstown, as well as the exciting new venue of Claudelands Oval in Hamilton that we have introduced as an interim measure before returning to the Coromandel in the future. With over a decade of bringing some of the best of international live music to our shores, we’re also delighted that our North Island dates will fall on Auckland Anniversary long weekend again, with Queenstown the following weekend for those who want to make a long Waitangi weekend of it.”

SUMMER CONCERT TOUR 2024 DATES

Taupo Summer Concert – Taupo Amphitheatre – Saturday 27 January 2024

Auckland Anniversary Weekend

Summer Concert – Claudelands Oval – Hamilton - Sunday 28 January 2024

Auckland Anniversary Weekend

Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert - Queenstown – Saturday 3 February 2024

TICKETS from only $159 plus booking fee

GREENSTONE CLUB MEMBER PRE-SALE FROM 7am WED 19 JULY

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE FROM 7am FRI 21 JULY

at www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

LIMITED NUMBER OF LOCAL TICKETS ON SALE FROM 9am WED 19 JULY at Taupo Summer Concert - Taupō Customer & Visitor Centre and My Music Taupo Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert - Gibbston Valley Winery, Queenstown & Wanaka iSITES

© Scoop Media

