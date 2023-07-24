Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Historical Fiction Series Takes Top Spot – Even More Popular With Kiwi Readers Than Harry Potter

Monday, 24 July 2023, 6:24 am
Press Release: Whitcoulls

Thousands of Kiwi readers vote for a range of diverse genres in the Whitcoulls Top 100 Books List annually and for many years, J. K. Rowling’s phenomenally successful Harry Potter Series has been their most popular choice.

However, this year Kiwis voted overwhelmingly in favour of Lucinda Riley’s historical fiction which Whitcoulls reveal in their 2023 Top 100 Books List announced today, July 24 at 5:00am.

Whitcoulls Book Manager Joan Mackenzie says, ‘Lucinda Riley released the eighth book in her phenomenally successful series The Seven Sisters in May, and thousands of readers read it at pace and placed their votes quickly which secured her the top spot. There are several new titles which have made it to the Top 10, with Harry Potter coming in at tenth place, the furthest away from the top spot he’s ever been.

Significantly, 38 of the books on the new Top 100 are newcomers and Mackenzie notes that TikTok has again had a strong influence on voting and has introduced new authors to the List including Holly Jackson’s A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Series (#17); Tahereh Mafi’s Shatter Me Series (#31); Emily Henry who has three novels in the Top 100; and Ana Huang’s Twisted Series (#37).

Fiction and fantasy titles always dominate the Top 100 along with a sprinkling of memoirs, classics, self-help and inspirational books. Homegrown talent is also prevalent and this year 12 of our foremost writers and personalities have made the cut, including Ruby Tui with her confronting memoir Straight Up (#23); Eleanor Catton’s long-awaited novel Birnam Wood (#33); Sam Neill’s charming memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? (#56); Needs Adult Supervision by Emily Writes (#73); and Catherine Chidgey’s award-winning novel The Axeman’s Carnival (#76)

Other highlights of this year’s Top 100 are the dominance of women writers who claim the top ten spots; word of mouth books such as Lessons in Chemistry (#4), Where the Crawdads Sing (#6) Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow (#9); and eight authors who appear more than once, including bestselling fantasy writer Sarah J. Maas and fiction writer Colleen Hoover.

‘The thing about the Top 100 which always stands out for me is the diversity of genres, subject matter, themes and interests which range from feel good romcoms for sheer escapism (and who hasn’t needed a lot of that in recent times), to true classics of literature which are still being discovered by new readers; to fantasy, self-help, seriously good fiction, memoirs and more.

There genuinely is something for everyone in the Top 100 and the beauty of it is that if thousands of people have voted for these books, chances are a new reader finding them for the first time will love them too. It’s a real endorsement from New Zealanders from all walks of life,’ says Mackenzie.

Whitcoulls have been asking Kiwi readers to vote for their favourite books for nearly 30 years and their Top 100 Books List is a measure of our reading tastes and trends. Whitcoulls are proud to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand’s favourite books instore nationwide and online at www.whitcoulls.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whitcoulls on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More


Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More

New Zealand Society of Authors: Tina Shaw Wins 2023 Michael Gifkins Prize

A House Built On Sand is the gripping story of a mother–daughter relationship, with a mother who battles her unreliable memory to unravel a mystery from her past. Shaw wins a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 