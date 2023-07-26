One Year To Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Auckland's Sky Tower was lit up blue, white and red this morning to mark One Year to Go to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. With a nod to the iconic Eiffel Tower and with the colours honouring the French flag, New Zealand athletes gathered with Chef de Mission Nigel Avery to mark the occasion.

Around 200 New Zealand Team athletes will compete at the Olympic Games next year, taking on 10,500 athletes from 206 nations.

In sports from equestrian, to rowing, rugby sevens, swimming, canoe sprint, sailing, athletics, cycling and more, the New Zealand Team will show the world who we are. Urban sports including skateboarding, sport climbing, breaking and 3x3 basketball are also on the Paris programme and for the first time, there will be an equal number of events for male and female athletes.

With competition taking place at the Palace of Versailles, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside Stade de France, and around landmarks such as Les Invalides, la Place de la Concorde, L’Hotel de Ville and along the Seine, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be extraordinary.

New Zealand Team athletes are underway with qualification and selection for Paris 2024, with some outstanding results as the one year countdown gets underway.

Support the New Zealand Team at Paris 2024

