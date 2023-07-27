Don’t Score An Own-goal! Run A Compliant Sweepstake For The Women’s World Cup

With the Women’s World Cup having just kicked off, Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), would like to have a pre-game team talk about the rules around sweepstakes. Make it your goal not to break the rules this world cup.

To ensure your sweepstake stays on the right side of the goal line and the law, so we don’t have to go to VAR and whistle for a foul, here is a friendly reminder of the rules:

Prize money can’t exceed $500.

All money raised must be returned as prizes.

The organiser can’t pocket a fee or profit in any way from holding a sweepstake.

prohibited prizes include firearms, liquor, tobacco. For the full list, visit our website.

Conducting illegal gambling can result in a fine of up to $20,000.

So, if you are running a sweepstake, don’t scuff your shot and make sure you understand and play by the rules.

If your sweepstake is in possession of any these things before kick-off, please sub them off immediately to avoid a red card. If anyone you know may be breaking these rules, get a head of it, get the ball rolling and tackle it head on with them before the referees stop the game.

Be on the ball and make sure you stay onside this world cup. For more information on sweepstakes, and to make sure your sweepstake is complying with the rules, please visit our website.

If you do plan to bet, DIA also advises you to place bets through New Zealand licensed and regulated operators, such as the TAB.

Remember to know your limits and bet within your means. If you think your gambling may be a problem, seek help through www.gamblinghelpline.co.nz

