Hororātā Highland Games Has Been Announced As A Finalist In The 2023 New Zealand Event Awards

Hot off the heels of winning Gold at the Selwyn Awards the Hororātā Community Trust is thrilled to have just received the news that the Hororātā Highland Games has been announced as a finalist in this year's New Zealand Event Awards.



The Hororātā Highland Games is a true community-led event with over 200 volunteers joining Clan Hororātā each year to stage this wonderful Scottish festival that has a unique Kiwi twist.

The Hororātā Community Trust developed the Highland Games in 2011 responding to a need to help our community recover from a natural disaster. It has continued for the past 12 years because of a strategic approach coupled with sheer determination and passion from the volunteers involved. It continues to evolve and engage. It provides a unique cultural experience and delivers outstanding economic and financial results for our rural community.

From its inception, the committee has been focused on the importance of staying true to the Scottish theme of the Games as this is our point of difference in a busy event calendar. This has created an authentic cultural connection for people. Our community takes real pride in the Games being held in our small rural community in the heart of the Selwyn District. At all steps along there were two questions we asked ourselves - is this adding to our Scottishness and will it benefit our community? This ensured we remain focused and the event continues to succeed.

The Hororātā Highland Games is a true collaboration. It takes a huge effort from a team of volunteers working throughout the year and on the day. These volunteers come from all over New Zealand to be part of Clan Hororātā.

Support from our partners and funders allows us to think big and continue to evolve the festival. Their commitment is very much a part of our success.

The Games would not have the diverse range of activities and entertainment without our competitors, entertainers, stallholders, and Clans.

To be a finalist in the New Zealand Event awards is a huge honor and recognition that our rural community punches above its weight. It is thanks to everyone involved and who we collaborate with. Thank you.

This is the third time the Games has made the finals of these awards. The winner will be announced on the 9th of November, just 2 days before the 12th Hororātā Highland Games!

