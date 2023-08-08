Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Hororātā Highland Games Has Been Announced As A Finalist In The 2023 New Zealand Event Awards

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Hororata Community Trust

Hot off the heels of winning Gold at the Selwyn Awards the Hororātā Community Trust is thrilled to have just received the news that the Hororātā Highland Games has been announced as a finalist in this year's New Zealand Event Awards.
 

The Hororātā Highland Games is a true community-led event with over 200 volunteers joining Clan Hororātā each year to stage this wonderful Scottish festival that has a unique Kiwi twist.

The Hororātā Community Trust developed the Highland Games in 2011 responding to a need to help our community recover from a natural disaster. It has continued for the past 12 years because of a strategic approach coupled with sheer determination and passion from the volunteers involved. It continues to evolve and engage. It provides a unique cultural experience and delivers outstanding economic and financial results for our rural community.

From its inception, the committee has been focused on the importance of staying true to the Scottish theme of the Games as this is our point of difference in a busy event calendar. This has created an authentic cultural connection for people. Our community takes real pride in the Games being held in our small rural community in the heart of the Selwyn District. At all steps along there were two questions we asked ourselves - is this adding to our Scottishness and will it benefit our community? This ensured we remain focused and the event continues to succeed.

The Hororātā Highland Games is a true collaboration. It takes a huge effort from a team of volunteers working throughout the year and on the day. These volunteers come from all over New Zealand to be part of Clan Hororātā.

Support from our partners and funders allows us to think big and continue to evolve the festival. Their commitment is very much a part of our success.

The Games would not have the diverse range of activities and entertainment without our competitors, entertainers, stallholders, and Clans.

To be a finalist in the New Zealand Event awards is a huge honor and recognition that our rural community punches above its weight. It is thanks to everyone involved and who we collaborate with. Thank you.

This is the third time the Games has made the finals of these awards. The winner will be announced on the 9th of November, just 2 days before the 12th Hororātā Highland Games!

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hororata Community Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 