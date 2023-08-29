Historic Auction Event

A unique part of New Zealand history is to be auctioned in Sydney.

5,000 New Zealand historic medals, badges and memorabilia, many very rare and struck in silver and gold, are to be sold.

They have been selected from a large private collection totalling more than 15,000 such items, the finest and most comprehensive of its type ever assembled.

It was put together privately over several decades by Jim Noble, head of the leading Australian auction house, Noble Numismatics.

“Many years ago,” I stared putting away a few interesting New Zealand pieces,” said Noble, “but then, as happens with most collectors, it became a passion.”

As head of Australasia’s largest coin and medal auction house, he has been in the unique position of being able to locate and acquire quality items.

Widespread interest is expected from various private and public institutions, and it’s possible the 5000 items might even be acquired by a single entity wanting to safeguard the historic collection in its entirety.

The 5,000 lots include historical and commemorative medals, prize medals for various sports, agricultural and pastoral activities, as well as award medals for heroic actions and also a variety of rare trade and other tokens.

The catalogue is online at Noble.com.au. Some of the highlights:

Kaikorai F.C., presentation piece to E.E. Booth for being selected in N.Z. rugby team for Great Britain tour in 1905, handcrafted in gold (15ct, 7.4g, 33x33mm), by Williamson, very fine and an excessively rare piece of early rugby memorabilia (lot 3199, est. $6,000).

All Blacks, Not Beaten, 1924-25, fob medal, struck in gold (9ct, 10.8g, 26mm), by G. & S. Co. Ltd., uncirculated, excessively rare presentation medal from the famous ‘Invincibles’ tour to the British Isles in 1924-25 (lot 3255, est. $5,000).

Abel Tasman Tercentenary, 1942, struck in anodised silver (50mm), uncirculated and probably unique (lot 815, est. $5,000).

Visit of German Battleship S.M.S.Gazelle to New Zealand, 1875, struck in copper (28mm), by A. Teutenberg, extremely fine and extremely rare (lot 25, est. $2,000).

Wreck of Ben Venue & City of Perth, Timaru, 1882, struck in silver (43x38mm), by S. Reading (Dunedin), extremely fine and extremely rare (lot 33, est. $4,500).

New Zealand Government, Champion Prize for rifle shooting, struck in gold (tested 23ct, 42.8g, 35mm), nearly extremely fine (lot 2939, est. $6,000).

Lord Ranfurly, hand engraved stock medal, in silver (55x38mm), by C.W. (Charles Weedon, London), hallmark for London 1904, nearly extremely fine (lot 354, est. $5,000).

