Goldilocks

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: KidzStuff Theatre for Children

Goldilocks

Written By Amalia Calder

Directed By Adam Koveskali

Goldilocks is visiting her family in the country, but Goldilocks is a city girl and doesn't quite get country living. Baby bear is from the country but a different country. Everyone seems to be scared of Baby Bear and he is not sure why, really Baby Bear just wants some mates. His parents are very sneaky, there seems to be someone following them around and furniture keeps on going missing in the forest. Can you help us figure this all out? Get on your walking shoes and come and join us help Goldilocks and Baby bear, negotiate, this country living.

Adam Koveskali is stepping into the director role for Golidlocks. He is a regular and well-loved member of our team. You may have seen him on our Front of House desk, as well as acting in The Pied Piper (2019), Badjelly The Witch (2018) and The Little Duckling (2017). It is wonderful to have Adam’s smiling face back. Haydn Carter is also a regular KidzStuff actor with plenty of charm. This will be his 4th show with us! Shalakazap! (2023), Kiwi Courage (2022) and Badjelly The Witch (2021). Haydn is a Graduate of Whitireia's Stage and Screen and has just started up his own children’s birthday party company, Precious Moments Entertainment. Jackson Burling is a our newbie this time around. He recently appeared in ‘Into the Woods’ for WITCH, Pinocchio for Circa Theatre and his solo show ‘Caution Wet Floor’ in the New Zealand Fringe.

When: 23rd – 30th September 2023

Monday - Friday 10am & 11:30am

10am shows only on Saturdays

No Shows Sunday

Tickets $13.50 pp, $50 family pass, Under 2’s free

$7 Special Preview, Saturday 23rd September 2023 Bookings: www.kidzstufftheatre.co.nz

