Kirk Claims Junior And Supreme Awards At 2023 CHB Sport And Recreation Awards

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 10:54 am
Press Release: Sport Hawke's Bay

Leading Hawke’s Bay trampolinist, Lachie Kirk has claimed the 2023 Premier Sportsperson of the Year awards at the new-look Central Hawke’s Bay Sport and Recreation Awards function on Friday evening.

Following the ongoing impact Cyclone Gabrielle has had on the Central Hawke’s Bay and wider Hawke’s Bay community, the decision was made alongside Council to host a function at the Waipawa Municipal Theatre.

“It was important for us to ensure we recognise the outstanding achievements of so many from across our Central Hawke’s Bay community. This new-look format allowed us to ensure we were able to host a free event for the district and celebrate alongside family, business and Council” Ryan Hambleton, General Manager of Sport Hawke’s Bay said.

“The awards were due to take place in May and we felt the community just needed to focus on supporting each other and look at how we could recover from the events in February. This format meant we were still able to come together later in the year and recognise the achievements of so many” Hambleton added.

Ross Holden emceed the event which was attended by 150 members of the CHB region and was opened by Sport Hawke’s Bay CEO Mark Aspden and Central Hawke’s Bay Ditstrict Council Mayor Alex Walker.

Kirk was recognised for his achievements over the past 12 months, following becoming national champion for tumbling in 2022, the New Zealand representative has recently competed in Bulgaria, Australia and Portugal with recent results meaning he will travel to the Trampoline World Cup in Bulgaria and Gold Coast. Kirk signalled the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 as a key target for him in years to come.

In total 32 individuals, sport teams and clubs contested 8 categories during the evening, alongside recognition for three very hardworking and dedicated Service to Sport award recipients, Kim Cooper for tennis, Maureen James for tennis and squash and Erin Jenkins for swimming who have all contributed to Central Hawke’s Bay Sport for well over 10 years each.

Squash was the winning on the evening with Nichola Heremaia (volunteer of the year), Waipukurau Tennis and Squash Club (club of the year) and Ladies F/J Grade Superchamps Team (team of the year) all claiming category awards.

Flemington Mud Run were awarded the Community Initiative of the Year. The community focussed event celebrates its 10th year in November 2023 and organisers encouraged all attendees on the evening to take part in any way they can. A key fundraiser for Flemington School, the mud run is parent led and fun for all.

Along with Lachie Kirk claiming the Junior and Supreme Awards, Kirks previous coach, Wayne Marsh claimed coach of the year. Marsh also collected the same award in 2014 and has continued to make a positive impact on so many young people through trampolining in Central Hawke’s Bay and the Ricochet Club.

Sport Hawke’s Bay Community Advisor for Central Hawke’s Bay Rachel Gunson said “As a team, we are proud that we have been able to adapt the awards and celebrate alongside our community. This event is such an important event for our community, so it was great to see so many come together on Friday evening.”

“We want to thank the team at Central Hawke’s Bay District Council for their ongoing support and to our previous partners, sponsors and those in the community who take the time to nominate, without your support the awards simply would not continue to happen.”

Angus Schaw, who has played 187 games for the Central Hawke’s Bay Premier side since 2009 claimed Senior Sportsperson of the Year. Schaw was recognised for becoming the most capped player in the history of Hawkes Bay Cricket in November 2021, surpassing Stu Duff's record of 89 games for Hawkes Bay in the 1990's. Still playing for Hawke’s Bay Angus has now played 106 games for the province and has captained the side on 35 occasions. He has taken 145 wickets including 9 Five wicket bags and scored 3 centuries for the region.

A full list of winners can be found below:

Volunteer of the Year - Nichola Heremaia (Squash)

Community Initiative of the Year – Flemington Mud Run

Community Coach of the Year – Wayne Marsh (Trampolining)

Emerging Talent – Emily Brun (Hockey)

Club of the Year – Waipukurau Tennis and Squash Club

Team of the Year – Ladies Squash F/J Grade Superchamps Team

Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Lachie Kirk (Squash)

Senior Sportsperson of the Year – Angus Schaw (Cricket)

Service to Sport - Kim Cooper (Tennis), Maureen James (Tennis and Squash), Erin Jenkins (Swimming)

Supreme Award Winner - Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Lachie Kirk (Squash)

