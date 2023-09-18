Unitec-Te Pūkenga presents Vanity Fair by Kate Hamill & based on the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray

Directed by Cherie Moore

Featuring the Year 2 Performing & Screen Arts - Acting Students from the School of Creative Industries, Unitec-Te Pukenga

'There are no morals here'

Becky is “bad.” Amelia is “good.” But in an unfair world, it isn’t always that simple.

Two women—one born into privilege, another straight from the streets—attempt to navigate a society that punishes them for every misstep. Clever Becky’s not afraid to break the rules; soft-hearted Amelia’s scared to bend them. Both strive for what they want—but neither can thrive without the other. Through Becky and Amelia’s victories and losses, this thrilling, highly theatrical (im)morality play explores how flexible our morals can become when the wheel of fortune turns.

Bold, wickedly funny, and shockingly relevant, VANITY FAIR demands that we face our own hypocrisy. After all…who are we to judge?

Dates/Times:

Wed 20 Sep 7pm

Thu 21 Sep 7pm

Fri 22 Sep 11am

Fri 22 Sep 7pm

Sat 23 Sep 2pm

Sat 23 Sep 7pm

Tickets: http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2023/sep/vanity-fair

Venue: TAPAC, 100 Motions Rd, Western Springs

For mature audiences ages 13+

