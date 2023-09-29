Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition Arrives In Wellington This December

Friday, 29 September 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Marvel Studios

The countdown is on until 85 thrilling years of Marvel descends on Wellington, this December as Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition has its global premiere in the city that’s behind some of the world’s biggest blockbusters.

Tickets are now on sale for Marvel: Earth’s Mightiest Exhibition which runs from 14 December 2023 until 28 April 2024 .

Curated by Semmel Exhibitions and Marvel, fans will be completely immersed in the Marvel Universe. Audiences will be able to visit the Fantastic Four in their skyscraper headquarters, pose alongside the Black Panther in a Wakandan throne room, and step from a supernatural library into Doctor Strange’s mirror dimension.

About Semmel Exhibitions

Semmel Exhibitions is a division of Semmel Concerts, the German live entertainment producer. Semmel Exhibitions produces experiences that travel to venues around the world, presents exhibitions at their own venues in Germany, Austria and German-speaking Switzerland and curates an exhibition-focused program track for the International Live Music Conference/ILMC. Semmel Exhibitions’ current portfolio of productions includes “Tutankhamun: His Tomb and His Treasures”, “Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes”, “Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition” and most recently “Disney100: The Exhibition”, which have welcomed a combined audience of more than nine million people worldwide, and forged a strong international network of museums, science centers, cultural venues and the creative industries.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. More information at marvel.com. © 2023 MARVEL

© Scoop Media

