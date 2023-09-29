Latin American And Spanish Film Festival (LASFF) Has Come To Nelson For The 4th Time

On behalf of the Embassy of Peru in New Zealand, Multicultural Nelson Tasman, together with Nelsonson Dance & Entertainment we are very proud and excited to announce that the Latin American and Spanish Film Festival (LASFF) has come to Nelson for the 4th time.

LASFF is a cultural event dedicated to contemporary cinematographic productions from Latin America and Spain. It is also a non-profit event which aims to bring together Latin America, Spain and other New Zealand communities through the big screen.

In 2023, the Festival brings together seven countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Mexico, Peru and Spain) with Peru as this year’s host. The festival will open in Wellington in September. A specially selected collection of 8 films in a variety of categories will be screened, with the main goal of bringing New Zealand’s audience closer to the history, culture, and social developments of Latin America and Spain, through the work of each country’s fascinating local film industry.

This is a FREE, non-profit cultural event that will be running from October to November in Nelson, throughout four venues in Nelson, Richmond, Mapua and Kina Beach.

As in all our previous editions, we are most grateful for the support of our sponsors and local communities, including a number of Latin American and Spanish groups, all of whom put considerable effort and enthusiasm into ensuring the success of this event.

- Full film details, booking site and program can be found at https://www.lasffnz.co.nz/

- All films of the festival include English subtitles

