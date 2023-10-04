Signed NZ Music Hall Of Fame Tea-towel Charity Auction

In celebration of Don McGlashan being welcomed into the NZ Music Hall of Fame | Te Whare Taonga Puoro o Aotearoa in 2023, Don has very kindly signed a very limited-edition Don McGlashan x NZ Music Hall of Fame tea-towel which will be commemoratively framed and auctioned off for charity MusicHelps Aotearoa.

Iconic songwriter, composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist, Don is well known and loved throughout Aotearoa, from his work in Blam Blam Blam, The Front Lawn and The Mutton Birds to his compositional work for NZ Films and his solo recordings and performances. Don’s musical legacy is immense, and he has left a lasting impact on our cultural identity. Don has also been a tireless advocate in the music community and has served on the Board of MusicHelps for over ten years.

About MusicHelps

MusicHelps is a charity dedicated to improving the well-being of individuals and communities through the power of music. Music can have a transformative impact on people’s lives and MusicHelps has been making this happen since 2012, right throughout Aotearoa. Through their work, they have seen first-hand how music can provide comfort, joy, and healing to those in need.

MusicHelps support a wide variety of music therapy programs, helping people with dementia, end of life, and mental wellbeing issues, where music improves health outcomes and quality of life. In schools, prisons, and community groups, their support of programs has helped to provide access to the positive benefits of music for those with disabilities or other challenges which may have prevented them from having the opportunity otherwise. Over the last few years, MusicHelps has supported hundreds of projects and initiatives and directly helped more than 80,000 people throughout the country.

