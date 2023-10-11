Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Return For First New Zealand Shows In 25 Years

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 5:50 am
Press Release: Plus1

Very special guests: Goodshirt

Break out the Scooby Snacks! Iconic New York multi-genre legends Fun Lovin’ Criminals will perform in Auckland and Wellington in February 2024 – exactly 25 years since their last appearance here, at Big Day Out in the summer of 1999.

Plus1 Touring with UnderTheRadar and Radio Hauraki proudly present Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Goodshirt:

  • Friday 9 February – Hunter Lounge, Wellington
  • Saturday 10 February – Powerstation, Auckland

A 24-hour ticket presale starts 9am Thursday 12 October, with tickets on general sale on Friday 13 October.

All details and tickets are at Plus1.co.nz

Fun Lovin' Criminals, the iconic multi-genre band known for their eclectic fusion of rock, hip hop, and jazz, will bring to New Zealand dynamic concerts packed with all the hits from classic albums Come Find Yourself, Loco, and Mimosa, plus a 25th anniversary celebration of 100% Colombian.

The New Yorkers cemented their place in music history by blending their signature genre-bending rock and hip-hop sound with smooth grooves, deft wordplay about life in New York and an unmistakable charm that resonated with audiences around the world.

Fans can expect an electrifying live experience, infused with the band's trademark blend of rock 'n' roll swagger, hip hop grooves, and soulful melodies that have captivated audiences for decades.

Joining the fun, New Zealand’s own super-cool melody makers Goodshirt are back, making two very rare back-to-back live appearances. Look forward to their guitar and synth driven swagger, with sonic gems like Sophie, Buck It Up, Green, Blowing Dirt, and Fiji Baby.

