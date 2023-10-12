JINGLE BELL SHOCK: Mass NZ Santa Shortage Threatens Christmas

A Santa shortage is threatening to ruin Christmas for Kiwis everywhere, leaving shopping centre thrones empty, mantlepieces bare and wish lists unread.

Talent agency, Scene to Believe, is ramping up its search for festive fans to don the big red suit and help spread the magic this Christmas.

Being a shopping centre Santa is a perfect job for Kiwis looking to help their hip pocket come Christmas time, with flexible working arrangements and casual rates.

Those interested in applying for the job can visit https://scenetobelieve.co.nz/joinourteam/ or email santajobs@scenetobelieve.co.nz for more information.

FAQs

The Scene to Believe Annual Santa School:

Scene to Believe’s Annual Santa School is a great way for our Santa’s to get all the information they need to feel confident for the Christmas Season.

Interact with other new and experienced Santa’s to learn their tips and tricks

School also covers information about special Santa sessions like Sensitive Santa and Pet Sessions

Who can apply to help Santa this year?

Santas come in all shapes, sizes, and ages

All you need is a love of Christmas and a positive, friendly personality

You will be taken to Santa’s workshop to learn his magical ways

You will be gifted with Santa’s full outfit that have been prepared specially from Santa himself!

Need to be jolly, have a great HO HO HO and enjoy working with children

How Kiwis can apply to be Santa:

Call the Scene to Believe Santa Hotline: (09) 886 6699

Email your Santa application: santajobs@scenetobelieve.co.nz

Visit the Scene to Believe: www.scenetobelieve.co.nz/

