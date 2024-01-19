Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Think About The Conditions Before Going Out On The Water This Weekend

Friday, 19 January 2024, 11:45 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

With wild weather set to impact parts of the country this weekend, Maritime NZ wants recreational craft users to think carefully prior to getting out on the water.

There are several weather watches and warnings up and down the West Coast of the South Island, as well as along the West Coast of the North Island.

"Recreational craft users should only go out if it is safe, if they understand the conditions, have the correct safety equipment and have a suitable vessel for the waters they are traversing," Maritime NZ’s Harm Prevention Lead Recreational Craft, Victoria Slade says.

The warnings and watches in place are for heavy rain and winds in a range of places around the country.

"To get an understanding of the conditions, it is important to check out MetService’s marine weather forecast to understand the risks on the water.

"Conditions on the water can be drastically different to those on the land.

"A light wind on the coast, can often increase on the water.

With heavy rain forecast for part of the South Island, Maritime NZ is strongly discouraging anyone from undertaking recreational craft activities in flooded locations, or on swollen waterways.

"These pose a significant risk. Floodwaters can hide hazards, such as branches or logs, and the flow of a waterway can be deceivingly quick.

"As well as understanding the marine weather forecast, anyone who is heading out on the water needs to be wearing a properly fitted lifejacket, take two forms of communication (such as a beacon and a cellphone).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Being able to call for help should you get into trouble, is a lifesaver," she says.

Even those parts of the country which have relatively clear forecasts, there are risks when heading out on the water.

"We have seen incidents where people have ended up in the water, a long way from help and unable to call for assistance. A fun day on the water can easily turn to disaster quickly. It is better to be safe than sorry," she says.

Maritime NZ wants people to have fun on the water, but do so in a way to ensures they get home safely to their family and friends.

For further information head to saferboating.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
NZCT: Supporting Squash NZ

NZCT has granted $70,000 to SNZ to bolster the establishment of a sustainable coaching development system. The funding will also be used to enhance the professional development of coaches at squash clubs and to implement a competition management system. More


NZCT: Supporting Auckland Table Tennis

NZCT has awarded the ATTA a grant of $35,000 to support their ‘Tables in Communities’ programme, making free tables, gear, and coaching available at a range of indoor and outdoor sites, including schools, community halls, public parks, playgrounds, transport stations, libraries, town squares, business districts, shopping centres, and local marae. More


Tauranga Rotary Club: Bay’s Biggest Book Sale

Now in its 37th year, the Tauranga Rotary Book Sale is putting out a challenge to New Zealand literacy, environmental, and sustainability experts - help us repurpose and recycle unsold books. More


WCC: Public Invited To Memorial For Dance Legend

The public is invited to a celebration of the life of Sir Jon Trimmer at Wellington's Opera House on Friday 2 February. He will be honoured through performances by members of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, alongside speeches and archival footage from his long and distinguished career. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 