New Zealand Oar Blacks Head Across The Tasman For Surf Boat Challenge
The four New Zealand crews competing in this year’s Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge (TTSBC) are aiming for perfect performances this weekend.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) and Surf Life Saving Australia annually select an Open Male, Open Female, U23 Male, and U23 female surf boat crew to compete. This year the event is being held at Lorne Beach, Victoria, Australia on 17 February.
Mark Bourneville, New Zealand Oar Blacks Men Captain, said, “It’s great to finally be heading over to Lorne to compete. Representing your country is one of the highest honours, and we can’t wait to get on the water and do New Zealand proud.”
The 20 crew members were all excited ahead of their departure out of Auckland earlier today. Despite the home advantage lying with the Australians, the New Zealanders were quietly confident.
Bourneville said, “We’ve had a fantastic lead-up to the event. All crews competed in the North Island Surf Boat Championships earlier this month, providing us with lots of intense racing in front of plenty of loud spectators. Fingers crossed we just get some good waves at TTSBC!”
Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Sport Manager, said, “We’re really happy with how the crews are racing, and we know they’re gearing up for a real showdown against the Aussies, our toughest rivals. The TTSBC is the pinnacle event in the Surf Boat calendar, and we’re not just looking to race – we’re hoping to get some wins on the board.”
The TTSBC will also offer valuable insights into the crews’ progress as well as highlight areas of improvement ahead of the next international competitions. The Interclub Open and Masters Surf Boat Championships will be held on Kurrawa Beach, in the Gold Coast, Australia from 28 – 31 August.
The TTSBC will be live streamed here.
Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge Team:
New Zealand Oar Blacks Men
Jean-Paul Smit
Theo Commissaris
Benjamin Scott
Paul Gerritsen
Mark Bourneville (sweep) - Captain
Piha Surf Life Saving Club
New Zealand Oar Blacks Women
Grace Western
Hannah Western
Caitlin Knudsen
Joanna Penrose - Captain
Dean Isherwood (sweep)
New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club
U23 Men
Alex Joyce
Christian Donkin
Conor Devery
Liam McVicar
Tim Marsden (sweep)
Titahi Bay Surf Life Saving Club
U23 Women
Molly Brittenden
Natalya Mackenzie
Tobi Oldham
Tyler Lovett
Tom Jacka (sweep)
Piha Surf Life Saving Club
Team Manager
Bruce Matheson
Assistant Team Manager
Jon Copeland