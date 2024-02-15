New Zealand Oar Blacks Head Across The Tasman For Surf Boat Challenge

The four New Zealand crews competing in this year’s Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge (TTSBC) are aiming for perfect performances this weekend.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) and Surf Life Saving Australia annually select an Open Male, Open Female, U23 Male, and U23 female surf boat crew to compete. This year the event is being held at Lorne Beach, Victoria, Australia on 17 February.

Mark Bourneville, New Zealand Oar Blacks Men Captain, said, “It’s great to finally be heading over to Lorne to compete. Representing your country is one of the highest honours, and we can’t wait to get on the water and do New Zealand proud.”

The 20 crew members were all excited ahead of their departure out of Auckland earlier today. Despite the home advantage lying with the Australians, the New Zealanders were quietly confident.

Bourneville said, “We’ve had a fantastic lead-up to the event. All crews competed in the North Island Surf Boat Championships earlier this month, providing us with lots of intense racing in front of plenty of loud spectators. Fingers crossed we just get some good waves at TTSBC!”

Tanya Hamilton, SLSNZ High Performance Sport Manager, said, “We’re really happy with how the crews are racing, and we know they’re gearing up for a real showdown against the Aussies, our toughest rivals. The TTSBC is the pinnacle event in the Surf Boat calendar, and we’re not just looking to race – we’re hoping to get some wins on the board.”

The TTSBC will also offer valuable insights into the crews’ progress as well as highlight areas of improvement ahead of the next international competitions. The Interclub Open and Masters Surf Boat Championships will be held on Kurrawa Beach, in the Gold Coast, Australia from 28 – 31 August.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The TTSBC will be live streamed here.

Trans-Tasman Surf Boat Challenge Team:

New Zealand Oar Blacks Men

Jean-Paul Smit

Theo Commissaris

Benjamin Scott

Paul Gerritsen

Mark Bourneville (sweep) - Captain

Piha Surf Life Saving Club

New Zealand Oar Blacks Women

Grace Western

Hannah Western

Caitlin Knudsen

Joanna Penrose - Captain

Dean Isherwood (sweep)

New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

U23 Men

Alex Joyce

Christian Donkin

Conor Devery

Liam McVicar

Tim Marsden (sweep)

Titahi Bay Surf Life Saving Club

U23 Women

Molly Brittenden

Natalya Mackenzie

Tobi Oldham

Tyler Lovett

Tom Jacka (sweep)

Piha Surf Life Saving Club

Team Manager

Bruce Matheson

Assistant Team Manager

Jon Copeland

© Scoop Media

