New Zealand Dance Company's Explosive Double Bill: Whenua Showcases Aotearoa's Essence

Direct from international seasons in the Netherlands and Germany New Zealand Dance Company is delighted to present the stunning double bill Whenua to audiences in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Tauranga and Tāmaki Makaurau from March 8 - April 12, 2024.

“New Zealand Dance Company's return to the Netherlands and to the Holland Dance Festival in The Hague took off to a great start…The company is in finest form and danced themselves straight into our audiences' hearts.” - Samuel Wuersten, Artistic Director – Holland Dance Festival.

Whenua explodes onto the stage showcasing the work of three esteemed choreographers, six powerful dancers and an incredible creative team to weave stories that reflect humanity and showcase our unique voices. “This programme reminds us of all of the deep connection we have as New Zealanders to this beautiful land Aotearoa, New Zealand,” says Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, CEO & Artistic Director – NZDC.

Commissioned to make a new work for this programme, choreographer Malia Johnston will collaborate with celebrated Māori artist Rodney Bell (Ngati Maniapoto) to create Imprint. This work will be paired with Eddie Elliott’s (Ngati Maniapoto) Uku - Behind the Canvas, which premiered to rave reviews in 2022. Whilst both pieces offer up two distinctly different experiences, they both investigate our relationship to land and the natural environments and elements with which we coexist.

Malia and Rodney are innovative dance makers that have been creating working together for over a decade. Best known for their collaboration on the award-winning show Meremere, these creators are at the top of their game touring works both internationally and locally. Rodney is an advocate for the disability arts sector and sits on the artistic board of Touch Compass and Malia is well known as co-director of WOW and for choreographing the 2023 FIFA Woman’s World Cup Opening Ceremony at Eden Park.

Imprint's artistry is elevated by the dynamic sound and digital design by Eden Mulholland and Rowan Pierce, crafting an electrifying and visually stunning landscape for the performance.

In Uku – Behind the Canvas, Eddie’s strong voice for tangata whenua is expressed through confronting storytelling at its most raw. Using elements rooted in Te Ao Maori and kapa haka, Eddie’s works are alive with cultural heritage and visceral personal experiences transmitted authentically and deeply through his movement vocabulary.

Drawing inspiration from Māori mythology's Hineahuone, the first woman shaped by Tāne-Mahuta from clay, Uku - Behind the Canvas sees dancers immersed in wet clay. Throughout the performance, they apply layers of clay, weaving a tactile tapestry of texture that intensifies the friction propelling their every move.

Eddie is a globally recognised dancer and choreographer. Having collaborated with prestigious arts companies, including the New Zealand Dance Company, his acclaimed works like I’ll Stand Outside and In-tuition have toured New Zealand and Canada. In 2022 he directed and choreographed his first full length work Waiwhakaata- Reflections in the Water, premiering at Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival.

“Whenua was a wonderful, powerful performance, highlighting many different aspects of our best contemporary dance. We felt so proud to see our kiwi dancers, and all those involved in this production showing the Netherlands and world what is possible. We hope you come back again soon!” - Susannah Gordon, New Zealand Ambassador to the Netherlands.

DATES AND LOCATIONS

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA

Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts

Friday February 8 & Saturday February 9

7.30pm

Tawhiri Warehouse

11 Hutchinson Road, Newtown

Tickets from $53*

TAURANGA

Thursday April 4

7.30pm

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre

38 Durham Street, Tauranga

Tickets from $30*

TĀMAKI MAKAURAU

Thursday April 11 & Friday April 12

7.00pm

Rangatira, Q Theatre

305 Queen Street, Auckland

Tickets from $30*

*Booking fees may apply

nzdc.org.nz

