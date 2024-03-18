WOMAD NZ 2024, Celebrating Its 21st Year In Taranaki, Wraps Up!

In its 21st Year, WOMAD NZ Celebrates a Triumphant Gathering with Over 40,000 Attendances Across Three Days

WOMAD NZ 2025 dates announced Friday 14th - Sunday 16th March www.womad.co.nz

WOMAD NZ has once again eclipsed expectations, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of cultural diversity and musical excellence. This year, the festival celebrated an astonishing turnout, welcoming over 16,000 attendees daily, who immersed themselves in the rich tapestry of global arts and sounds.

The 21st edition of WOMAD in New Plymouth unfolded over a memorable weekend, showcasing an eclectic mix of more than 45 international artists across eight stages. This year's lineup transcended geographical and musical boundaries, ranging from the traditional beats of Estonia to the rhythmic pulses of Senegal, from the mystic soundscapes of Pakistan to the heart-stirring melodies of Aotearoa. The festival was a melting pot of genres - featuring Psychedelic Rock, Angolan Kuduro, Ukrainian folk music, and more - from Grammy-awarded legends to the most promising newcomers.

Beyond the musical performances, WOMAD NZ extended its cultural panorama with a series of enriching talks and workshops covering diverse topics from global environmental issues to indigenous storytelling, alongside ever-popular cooking demonstrations and a plethora of food stalls that offered an authentic taste of world cuisine.

The execution of WOMAD is, as always, made possible by the unwavering commitment of over 500 volunteers and the tireless efforts of over 1000 staff members. It required an impressive 17 kilometres of fencing to ensure the safety and security of all festival-goers, with a dedicated team spending 14 days preparing the venue to perfection, and another five days post-festival to return the site to its natural state.

Suzanne Porter, CEO of NZ’s WOMAD partner, TAFT and Event Director of WOMAD NZ, reflected on this year's festival with pride stating, "The spirit and dedication of everyone involved have once again created an exceptional festival experience. WOMAD is a testament to the power of music and culture in bringing people together. A heartfelt thank you to all who joined us in this celebration."

WOMAD NZ Programmer, Emere Wano adds, “We have a determined conviction to deliver a wonderful experience to our people; audiences and artists alike. The current global atmosphere presents many challenges; economic, climate and geo-political - and to get to this point of the festival with thousands of happy people; we are feeling exhilarated by our WOMAD community and their response”.

With the echoes of this year's success still resonating, the WOMAD NZ team is already laying the groundwork for next year's festival. They promise to extend the experience even further, bringing an unparalleled array of musicians, artists, and cultural practitioners to the WOMAD stages.

Chris Smith, Director of WOMAD International confirms, "Each year, we strive to outdo ourselves, maintaining the serene and joyful exterior that our attendees love, while continuously working behind the scenes to enrich this cultural feast. WOMAD isn't just a festival; it's a movement towards global understanding and unity through the arts. We are deeply passionate about crafting this unique cultural journey for our audience."

As we reflect on another successful year and look forward to the next, WOMAD NZ continues to be not just a festival, but a vibrant, living celebration of the world's diverse cultures, music, and arts. Join us next year for another unforgettable adventure in Ngāmotu/New Plymouth, where the world comes together as one.

