Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders: WYAT & Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme Returns For 2024

The Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust is delighted to announce the continuation of the WYAT & Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme for the year 2024. In collaboration with Wairoa Young Achievers Trust and Wairoa College, this initiative aims to empower young students with the skills and mindset needed for leadership and personal growth.

Denise Eaglesome-Karekare, Chief Executive of Wairoa Young Achievers Trust, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme's continuation, stating, "The Aspiring Leaders Programme has proven to be a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth of Wairoa. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust and Wairoa College in shaping the future leaders of our community."

Jo Vennell, Principal of Wairoa College, echoed Denise's sentiments, emphasising the impact of the programme on students' holistic development. "The Aspiring Leaders Programme goes beyond academics; it instills confidence, resilience, and a sense of responsibility in our students. We are excited to see the growth and achievements of our students in the upcoming year."

Ally Hislop, Education and Community Outreach Manager, at the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust, highlighted the trust's commitment to providing valuable experiences for youth in the region. “At HBCFCT we are dedicated to nurturing the potential of Rangatahi in our community. We teach students the importance of prioritising their well-being, providing positive experiences with physical activity and foster growth in a secure and inspiring environment. We are positioned to make a meaningful and positive impact on the community by instilling key success characteristics for life into the next generation of leaders.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The programme, which saw year 7 and 8 students participate in 2023, features a year-long journey with sessions held alternately at Wairoa College and the EIT Institute of Sport and Health in Hastings. Through a selection process, students demonstrating leadership potential, commitment, and a positive attitude towards physical activity were chosen to participate.

James Baty, Chairperson of the Wairoa Young Achievers Trust, says “I am thrilled about the positive impact of the WYAT/Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme. This programme is not just about leadership; it’s about instilling a sense of purpose, resilience, and the ability to inspire and uplift others. By empowering our young people with these critical life skills, we are indeed investing in a brighter, more vibrant future for Wairoa”.

Key components of the programme include fostering healthy relationships, teaching fundamental movement patterns and proper nutrition, developing communication skills and strategies for prioritising well-being, celebrating individual strengths, and gaining insights from high-performance athletes and inspirational figures.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust is excited to build upon the successes of the previous year and continue empowering young leaders in Wairoa. For more information or to express interest in supporting the Aspiring Leaders Programme, please contact ally@hbcfct.org.nz.



About Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust:

The Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust is a driving force behind health and well-being initiatives in the Hawke's Bay region. Through strategic partnerships and innovative programs, the Trust is committed to fostering physical activity, mental wellness, and social unity within our community. Collaborating closely with esteemed partners like Wairoa Young Achievers Trust and Wairoa College, the Trust spearheads impactful initiatives such as the Wairoa College Aspiring Leaders Programme. This collaborative effort exemplifies the Trust's dedication to nurturing leadership, personal growth, and community cohesion, ultimately shaping a brighter future for individuals and families across the region.

© Scoop Media

