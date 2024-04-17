Stars And Mystics To Contest New And Innovative Three-game Men's Series

Men’s netball will take centre stage with an extended three-game series between the Stars Men and Mystics Men in July, featuring new in-game innovations.

It is the third consecutive year the teams will take part in the series aimed at providing exposure and development opportunities for men’s netball.

Games will be played ahead of ANZ Premiership matches and broadcast on Sky Sport, with the third and final match played before the women’s MG Mystics take on the Stars women on Sunday 21st July at Pulman Arena.

Both teams have been working alongside Netball New Zealand to introduce a number of new in-game innovations to be trialled during the series. Confirmation of these is expected within the coming weeks.

Junior Manapori will assume the head coach role for a second year and be assisted by Natalie Milicich, with Lisa Ransom the team manager.

Manapori is excited to see men's netball take another progressive step in 2024.

"It’s been awesome to see the series progress to three games and to see the exposure of men’s netball grow over the last couple of years. Now to have another opportunity to have men’s netball in the spotlight is wonderful.” Manapori said.

“10 years ago we would only dream of an opportunity where we would see men’s netball progress to television and to see where it is now, we’re so grateful to have this platform to be able to showcase the sport. As a player and coach it’s been humbling to see the growth of younger players and their passion for the game."

Stars General Manager Jane Bennett understands the importance of championing the men's game.

“A lot of the men support us with our trainings, so it’s a good opportunity to acknowledge what they do for our game and give back. Bennett explained.

"Sky coming on board to televise all three matches is fantastic. It generates some different interest and can bring in new spectators who will be able to enjoy two different styles of the game.”

Teams will also battle it out for a trophy which is yet to have a sponsor attributed to it.

“We’d love to see someone come on board to elevate the series and we think a partner would help us do that.” Bennett added.

The men’s invitational series was first established in 2022 with the vision to create a platform for men’s netball to thrive.

For the past two years the invitational series has been played across two matches, but has this year been extended to three matches to further grow the game and provide more court-time for men’s players at the elite level.

The series will be played as follows:

· Saturday 6th July 2:05pm at Pulman Arena, Takanini, Auckland

· Saturday 13th July 2:05pm at Eventfinda Stadium, Wairau Valley, Auckland

· Sunday 21st July 2:05pm at Pulman Arena, Takanini, Auckland

