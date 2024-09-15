A. Savage - New Zealand Tour 2024

As the co-frontman for celebrated New York City post-punk band Parquet Courts, A. Savage has stalked across more stages around the world than we’d care to guess. In fact, Savage was last here with his band in 2022, just a few weeks after the borders reopened. Now, he’s heading back for his very first solo tour of Aotearoa.

Here on the heels of his recent solo outing Several Songs About Fire, and 2024’s standalone single Black Holes, the Stars, and You, A. Savage is set to bring his brilliant bag of tricks our way, with club shows in Lyttelton and Wellington, and a pivotal spot at The Others Way Festival on Saturday 30 November.

Not your ordinary rock star, A. Savage is also an exhibiting painter and visual artist, voracious reader, and thoughtful son of a gun. The John Parish-produced Several Songs About Fire refines and bottles the essence of Savage’s songwriting, often slowing the pace but increasing the potency. Mojo noted the album “…traces lines to both Bill Callahan's downbeat philosophising and Jonathan Richman's crafted wit and primal rock'n'roll chug”, and Paste Magazine enthused that “when it flares, it blazes high”.

Anyone who has ever borne witness to Savage on stage will attest there is nobody in the business who occupies that space quite like him. In a recent review of the A. Savage live show, longstanding music mag Under the Radar exclaimed “Hardly a side gig, Savage’s solo work and performance is right on par with his best work in his better known role,” before going on to call it “one heck of a compelling live show”.

Friends, these shows are going to be very special indeed.

