Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory To Release Self-Titled Debut Album, Out February 7th Via Jagjaguwar

23 October 2024

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory announce their self-titled debut album, out February 7th via Jagjaguwar, and release the lead single/video, 'Afterlife.'

Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory presents an exhilarating new dimension of Van Etten’s sound and songwriting. For the first time, it was written and recorded in total collaboration with her band — Jorge Balbi (drums, machines), Devra Hoff (bass, vocals), and Teeny Lieberson (synth, piano, guitar, vocals) — allowing Van Etten the freedom that comes by letting go. The themes are timeless, classic Sharon, but the sounds are new, wholly realized and sharp as glass.

This new approach began while rehearsing in the desert for an upcoming tour when Van Etten invited her band into the creative process: “For the first time in my life I asked the band if we could just jam. Words that have never come out of my mouth – ever! But I loved all the sounds we were getting. I was curious - what would happen?” Magic, apparently. “In an hour we wrote two songs that ended up becoming ‘I Can’t Imagine’ and ‘Southern Life.’”

The album was recorded at Eurythmics’ former studio, The Church, a perfect match for the band’s mystical mix of electronics and analog textures. Producer Marta Salogni (Bjork, Bon Iver, Animal Collective, Mica Levi) was vital as both a connector and a producer for “her love of synths and sense of adventure” and adeptness in “embracing the darkness and the unique sounds we had honed in the writing process,” comments Van Etten.

On 'Afterlife,' the album’s sweetly cascading lead single, popcorn synths mesmerise as they dance around the words and melody: “Will you see me in the afterlife?/Will you tell me what you think it’s like/Come and tell me it’ll be alright?/Will I see you in the afterlife?” Despite the weighty subject matter, or maybe because of it, it’s lifted up by The Attachment Theory’s new, almost euphoric sound.

The song’s video, directed by Susu Laroche, collects footage of the band debuting many of the album songs in London’s intimate 100 Club in the midst of recording the album.

