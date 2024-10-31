Arch Jelley Celebrated With Life Membership At Age 102

Arch Jelley celebrates Athletics New Zealand life membership at his retirement village in Auckland. Credit: Athletics NZ/Supplied

Athletics New Zealand is thrilled to announce that legendary coach Arch Jelley has been awarded an Athletics New Zealand Life Membership in recognition of his monumental contributions to athletics.

At the age of 102, Arch was presented this honour in a heartfelt ceremony at his retirement village in Auckland, attended by family, friends, and fellow athletics icons.

The nomination, put forward by Athletics New Zealand correspondent and long-time friend Murray McKinnon, celebrates a coaching career that has inspired generations of New Zealand athletes and contributed immeasurably to the sport. CEO Cam Mitchell presented the award, honouring Arch for his decades of dedication, particularly in middle-distance running, where his guidance famously helped Sir John Walker secure a gold medal in the 1500m at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Reflecting on the honour, Arch shared, “I was rather surprised when I heard that I was to be made a life member. And it’s something, you know, I hadn’t really thought about, but it’s a great honour.”

Surrounded by around 40 friends and family members, Arch was celebrated not only as a coach but as a pioneer who championed New Zealand athletics on the global stage. Among the guests were his wife, Jean, daughter, Sue Jelley, and family members who shared in the celebration of his lifetime of achievement. Also in attendance were notable figures from the athletics community, including Olympians Chrissie and Pete Pfitzinger, and several of Arch’s former athletes and close friends who have benefited from his mentorship and passion for the sport.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading In a reflection of his career and running over the years, Arch said, “I remember, Peter Snell ran the world record 800 in ordinary old spikes on a damp track and broke the world record. And I think his performance would be equal to anything that they do now, even though they, you know, [run] 1:41. I think his performance was actually fantastic. The other big things that have happened since I’ve been in athletics… is that there are just as many females as males [running], and it’s just tremendous.”

In his tribute, Cam Mitchell shared, “There are obviously so many wonderful achievements. I think what stood out for me, in addition to all of your achievements, was the fact you also pioneered women’s coaching. It’s great to see some of that recognised… So this is very much a well-deserved, and potentially overdue award. We’re delighted to acknowledge you today.”

Arch’s journey as a coach began in 1959, and over the following decades, he would go on to mentor over a hundred middle-distance runners, including Olympians and national record holders. He played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous athletes, including several who represented New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. His dedication extended to pioneering opportunities for female athletes, helping them reach new heights and earn national and international titles.

With a career that spanned from the 1950s to his official retirement after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Arch’s influence has been profound. His guidance led to New Zealand records, international accolades, and an enduring legacy in the coaching world. A former teacher and principal, Arch combined his skills in education with his love for athletics, fostering both physical and personal development in his athletes. His accolades include an OBE for services to sport, and he was among the first inductees into the Athletics New Zealand Coaches Hall of Fame.

Attendees at the event reflected on Arch’s life of service and his unique journey, which also includes a distinguished military career during World War II, and his remarkable resilience and commitment to shaping New Zealand’s sporting future.

Arch’s lifetime membership award is a tribute not only to his achievements in athletics but also to his lasting impact on New Zealand’s sporting community. Athletics New Zealand is proud to honour Arch Jelley and looks forward to his story inspiring future generations.

