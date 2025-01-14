New Zealand Open Victory Would Be A Dream For Both Hillier And Jones

Two players returning home from a year in Europe are heading to Queenstown next month aiming to lift the Brodie Breeze trophy and set the record straight on a long overdue Kiwi winner.

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport will be held at Millbrook Resort between February 27 and March 2, and both Daniel Hillier and Sam Jones are the latest homegrown talents to stake their claim for their national Open.

Wellington-born Hillier is a familiar name at the New Zealand Open having played six times between 2016 and 2024. He has also racked up seven professional wins overseas, most recently, a stunning two-stroke victory at the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

Speaking ahead of the New Zealand Open, Hillier expressed his affection for the tournament and believes he is ready to make a charge for the title.

“The New Zealand Open is always such an incredible week,” he said. “Millbrook is such a special place and I feel like my game's at a point now where I can actually go and compete, so it'd be nice to try to have a little shot at the trophy.

“I think it’s most golfers dream to win their national and it's been a few years since we've had a Kiwi name on it, so to be the next one would be incredible.”

Hillier joins Steven Alker and Ben Campbell in bidding to restore a Kiwi name to the Brodie Breeze trophy, acknowledging that current champion Takahiro Hataji and 2023 champion Brendan Jones will be strong contenders.

“I’ve got a job to do and hopefully I’ll be as ready as I can be,” said Hillier.

Taranaki’s Sam Jones has also confirmed his entry in next month’s event, saying he believes it is “one of the best tournaments in the world.”

Jones has spent the past year playing on the DP World Tour, and while he acknowledges not everything went to plan he says his game is improving and he’s positive about the future.

“I’ll be playing maybe four or five tournaments on the main tour in 2025 and a full season on the Challenge Tour but it would be awesome to come to my home tournament and see if I could get my name on the trophy.”

“I’m pretty sure that the New Zealand Open has been won more times by Australians than New Zealanders so hopefully one of us gets to win our national Open. That would be awesome.”

The 104th New Zealand Open will tee off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

About the 104th New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the New Zealand Open Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

