Finalists For The 2025 Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards

The finalists for the 2025 Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced. The awards celebrate the dedication, skill, and achievements of rural athletes, sports administrators, and coaches from across the country.

Convenor of Judges Paul Allison MNZM highlighted this year's exceptional calibre of nominees.

"This year's nominations set a record, with more nominations for athletes and contributors received than ever before. The Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards play a vital role in celebrating the outstanding achievements of rural sportspeople, from competitors excelling in their fields to those working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the success of these sports," said Paul.

Annaliese Atina, Managing Director of Ford New Zealand, expressed Ford's pride in supporting the awards and acknowledging the incredible efforts of those involved in rural sports.

"Ford has a long and proud history of backing rural New Zealand, and we are honoured to recognise the remarkable athletes and sportspeople who represent the heart of our rural communities. These awards shine a well-deserved spotlight on the dedication, perseverance, and passion that drive rural sports," said Annaliese.

The Awards Gala Dinner will be a night to remember with Erica Dawson, Time Southee, Wayne Smith and others joining to help present the awards.

The finalists for the 2025 Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards are:

The PTS Logistics New Zealand Rural Sportsman of the Year Award:

Jack Jordan (Taumarunui) – Timbersports

Tim Garrick (Gisborne) – Fencing

Blair Orange (West Melton) – Harness Racing

The RX Plastics New Zealand Rural Sportswoman of the Year Award:

Steph Dryfhout (Tauranga) – Tree Climbing

Catherine Mullooly (Gisborne) – Sheep Shearing

Samantha Ottley (Christchurch, formerly Geraldine) – Harness Racing

The Fonterra Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year Award:

Rylee Ward (Cambridge, formerly Central Hawke's Bay) – Rodeo

Carter Dalgety (West Melton) – Harness Racing

Karaitiana Horne (Raetihi) – Motocross

Get ready for an evening of anticipation and celebration as Paul Allison confirms the recipients of the following awards will be announced on the night of the Gala dinner:

Permobil Rural Sportsperson with a Disability

The TAB Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award

The Courtesy Ford Lifetime Legacy Award

The Sir Brian Lochore Memorial Award for Outstanding Sportsperson from a Rural Background was brought to you by Higgins Concrete. The finalists and the winner are announced on the night of the awards.

The Ford Supreme New Zealand Rural Sportsperson Award – judges select one overall winner to go home with the Supreme Award.

Nominations to these awards came from rural sports organisations or clubs involved in wood-chopping, shearing, horse-riding, tree-climbing, shooting, rodeo, harness racing, highland heavies, gumboot throwing, ploughing and fencing.

Save the date:

The Awards will be presented at a gala function at Awapuni Racecourse on Friday, 7 March 2025, during the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games Weekend in Palmerston North.

