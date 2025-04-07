Race Week Begins For 2025 New Zealand Round

The third round of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship heads offshore this week, with the ITM Taupō Super440 taking place on New Zealand's South Island.

Shipping containers arrived via sea freight last week and have been trucked to Taupō with 240 tons of equipment worth $40 million ahead of this weekend.

(Photo/Supplied)

Five kiwis will be on the grid trying to emulate the success of Andre Heimgartner who won the inaugural race at Taupō last year.

One of those is his Brad Jones Racing teammate Jaxon Evans, who is in strong form driving the SCT Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

Evans is yet to taste victory in Supercars after a stellar career in Europe, but has his eyes set on a win this weekend.

After two rounds of incredible racing, defending Supercars' Champion, Red Bull's Will Brown, who was a race winner at Taupō in 2024, leads the points standings by seven points heading into this weekend, just ahead of Ford ace Cam Waters.

Interview with NZ driver, Jaxon Evans

This weekend's event will be highlighted by the first ever Super 440, which is a new format for the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship.

The Super 440 will be headlined by dual 120km races on Saturday April 12, and a 200km race on Sunday.

A bumper support category line-up will also compete at the event, with NZ-based racers from Central Muscle Cars, Toyota 86 and Super V8s set to take to the track.

Supercars will be on track on all three days of the event, with two practice sessions set for Friday April 11.

There will be two knockout Boost Mobile Qualifying sessions on Saturday to determine the grids for Races 8 and 9, while Qualifying will be followed by a Boost Mobile Top Ten Shootout on Sunday.

Drivers will start arriving from tomorrow. There will be a Track to Town event like no other on Thursday where thousands of fans lined the streets in 2024 to greet Supercars to New Zealand, before practice gets underway on Friday.

Opening practice for Supercars is at 12:10pm local time on Friday.

The event will be live in New Zealand on Sky Sport, and live in Australia on Fox Sports and Kayo. Highlights on the Seven Network in Australia.

