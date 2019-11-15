Employment Expos provide opportunities for students



Exhibitors at the UCOL Manawatū Employment Expo



Students got to meet employers and gain advice about job seeking at UCOL’s recent series of Employment Expos.

27 businesses and recruitment agencies attended UCOL Manawatū’s Employment Expo, which was held to connect students with employment services and employers in their industry. Most of the businesses were from the Manawatū, with two travelling from Auckland.

Industries represented included Hospitality, Business and ICT, Creative Media, Health Science, and Defence.

There were also organisations that help with entrepreneurship and business start-up, volunteer work, and disability support, catering to a wide range of student needs and aspirations.

Smaller events were held at UCOL’s Whanganui and Wairarapa campuses, giving students the chance to find out about local job opportunities, and sign up for recruitment agencies and volunteer organisations.

At the Whanganui event, Hannah Whiteman from 100% Whanganui spoke about modern employer expectations.

UCOL Employability Coordinator Ty Weeks says connecting students with employers is a key part of UCOL’s Employability Strategy, so he was impressed with how students embraced the events.

“It was encouraging to see students engaging with the exhibitors, asking for advice, and getting more insight into their industries. The exhibitors received a lot of CVs, particularly at the Manawatū event, so students certainly came prepared.”

“One of the employers already has five students lined up for job interviews, while another received ten CVs which they are working through.”

Weeks says the Employment Expos were also a good opportunity for UCOL staff to develop relationships with businesses which could benefit students.

“Developing and maintaining partnerships with employers is a strategic priority for UCOL, as it can lead to work experience and internship opportunities for our students. Many of our programmes already have internship or placement components which give students valuable experience before they enter the workforce.”

