UC academics bring Food for Thought to Riverside Market

Friday, 6 December 2019
Press Release: University of Canterbury

Every weekday next week, learning lunches will be on the menu at Riverside Market as five University of Canterbury (UC) academics share their thoughts in bite-sized public talks.

‘Food for Thought’ is a five-day series of 15-minute talks in the city, bringing the university’s thought leaders to the public, so people can feed their minds while filling their tummies.

Each day at midday Monday to Friday, an expert speaker from one of UC’s five Colleges will cover current thinking on an interesting topic in a short speech, by the Avon/Ōtākaro River, outside the Riverside Market on Oxford Terrace (inside Riverside Market if weather is wet).

The series of engaging and thought-provoking mini-lectures will cover diverse topics, ranging from using brainwaves as lie-detectors, to exploring food as medicine, to life in space, with a different speaker each lunchtime.

UC Food for Thought programme:

Monday 9 December - Speaker: Associate Professor Peter Field, UC Arts, on ‘Higher education in the age of the smartphone’.

Tuesday 10 December - Speaker: Professor Julia Rucklidge, UC Science, onFood as medicine: ‘How good food supports mental wellbeing’.

Wednesday 11 December - Speaker: Associate Professor Billy O’Steen, UC Education, Health and Human Development, on ‘Why volunteering in schools is especially important for Aotearoa New Zealand’.

Thursday 12 December - Speaker: Professor Robin Palmer, UC Business and Law, on ‘Forensic Brainwave Analysis project’.

Friday 13 December - Speaker: Dr Sarah Kessans, UC Engineering, on ‘Biology is space: exploring life in space to benefit life on earth’.

Food for Thought, Monday, 9 December 2019 to Friday, 13 December 2019, from midday, Riverside Market, 96 Oxford Terrace , Christchurch. Music from UC students to follow on selected days (TuneSoc). Free outdoor public event.


