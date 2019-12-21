Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Shortlist for ‘world’s most dedicated teacher’

Saturday, 21 December 2019, 11:09 am
Press Release: Cambridge University Press

Cambridge University Press reveals shortlist for ‘world’s most dedicated teacher’

Cambridge University Press has released the Dedicated Teacher Awards shortlist for 2020, featuring Abigail Parratt from City Impact Church, New Zealand. The full shortlist is made up of 50 teachers from across the world, who have been celebrated for the vital role they play in the lives of their students.

Between 1 October and 29 November 2019, over 6,000 nominations from 97 different countries poured into the Press, each detailing an inspiring story about a current primary or secondary teacher and the hard work they do every day. These entries were analysed using competition criteria to select the 50 strong shortlist, including whether teachers prepared students for their futures beyond school and ‘made the ordinary, extraordinary.’

From this shortlist, a panel of expert judges will now choose six top finalists. The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite story when the finalists are announced via Cambridge University Press Education social media channels on 20 January 2020. The Press will announce the overall winner on 3 February 2020.

The finalists will feature on a thank you page at the front of every new Cambridge University Press Education textbook from May 2020 and win a host of prizes, including class sets of books or digital resources.

They will also get an invitation to the Cambridge Panel, an online community of teachers and researchers that help to shape the Press’s education publishing.

‘Teachers say and do life-changing things every day – often without realising it,’ explained Michael McGarvey, Director, Education, Cambridge University Press. ‘This could be something as simple as a kind word at a difficult time, or explaining a concept in a way that suddenly makes everything click into place for the student. For that, we’d like to join with people around the world to say thank you together.’

Last year, the 2019 Dedicated Teacher Awards saw maths and accounting teacher Ahmed Saya from Cordoba School for A-Level in Karachi, announced the winner from just under 4,000 nominations from 75 countries around the world.

