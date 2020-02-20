Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

More Action Needed To Combat Young People’s Experiences Of Period Poverty

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 2:14 am
Press Release: KidsCan

KidsCan's response to the Youth 19 survey results on period poverty

KidsCan is calling for more action to help students dealing with the shame of period poverty. The Youth 19 survey, released today, found over 21% of students in decile one schools had missed school due to a lack of menstrual products, with 14% missing more than a day a month.

“This is an important piece of research, and one we need to act on,” KidsCan’s CEO and founder Julie Chapman said. “In New Zealand today, girls should not be missing school because they don’t have sanitary products. It affects their education, reduces their career prospects, and can trap them in a cycle of poverty. We’re doing all we can to change that.”

KIdsCan has been providing sanitary items in the decile 1-4 schools it supports since 2013, when teachers reported some students were missing up to a week of school a month. Demand has risen steadily. Last year KidsCan supplied more than 30,000 boxes of pads, tampons and liners. This year that is projected to rise four-fold to 120,000 boxes after a push to educate students on the support available.

The charity has been working alongside the University of Otago and the University of Auckland to look at the extent of period poverty in New Zealand and test the best ways to reach students in hardship. 4,000 students across 100 KidsCan partnership schools have trialled sample kits with products and educational material, discrete carry bags, and student ordering cards available in English and Te Reo Maori. The new measures resulted in a 300% increase in product demand, with positive feedback from students and teachers’ alike.

Chapman said she would love to see New Zealand follow England, Scotland and Wales, where Governments fund sanitary products for school students.

“We would love to work with our Government to deliver such a scheme,” she says. “KidsCan supports 787 low decile schools throughout New Zealand, and we use our buying power to negotiate amazing discounts on products through corporate partners like Johnson & Johnson. Schools order what they need from us, and we distribute sanitary items alongside food, shoes, raincoats and other health essentials. We are well placed to deliver an expanded programme.”

A 2018 KidsCan survey revealed 29% of 15-17 year old respondents said they had missed school due to a lack of access to sanitary items. When unable to afford sanitary items, they reported using toilet paper, rags, old cloths, and nappies.

KidsCan relies on public donations to help deliver its programmes, and needs more monthly donors. Donate on www.KidsCan.org.nz

KidsCan statistics

KidsCan provides food, raincoats, shoes, socks, and basic health and hygiene items in 787 schools nationwide.

Since October 2018, KidsCan has also been supporting 950 preschoolers in 25 early childhood centres in Northland, Auckland and Hawkes Bay. Every child receives a raincoat, shoes, head lice treatment and five fresh, healthy meals a week. The charity is now planning the programme’s expansion.

Last year KidsCan provided

  • Baked beans, bread, spreads, fruit, yoghurt, supergrain bars and scroggin, fuelling on average 30,000 children a day
  • More than 424,500 servings of hot meals - including soups, curries and pasta
  • 128,000 loaves of bread
  • More than 40,000 raincoats and 25,000 pairs of shoes to get children to school warm and dry
  • More than 45,000 bottles of head lice treatment and 45,000 lice combs

KidsCan is proudly supported by Meridian Energy, Principal Partner since 2013.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from KidsCan on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 