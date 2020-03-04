Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Former Nurse And Early Childhood Teacher To Be Honoured

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

Former nurse Dr Janice Wenn and early childhood teacher Braidie Heberley will receive special awards at the UCOL Wairarapa Graduation ceremony on 26 March.

Dr Janice Wenn will receive UCOL’s highest honorary award, the Honorary Fellow Award, for her service to Māori health over a career that spanned more than six decades.

Dr Wenn started her career as a nurse in the 1950s and went on to help develop national strategies to address Māori health issues and improve healthcare access. Dr Wenn was instrumental in establishing Whaiora Whanui in 1998, after the people of Papawai Marae decided to create a health service that would reduce health inequities and empower whānau.

UCOL Early Childhood Education Graduate Braidie Heberley will receive the Young Alumni Award, which recognises significant accomplishments of UCOL alumni aged 35 or under.

Heberley graduated from UCOL with a National Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care in 2009 and went on to complete a teaching degree through Te Tari Puna oro o Aotearoa (now known as Te Rito Maioha).

Now the Lead Educator at Ko Te Aroha Children's Centre, Heberley is spearheading a national pilot programme focused on supporting children who have been through or are going through trauma. Heberley also mentors Early Childhood Education students at UCOL and supports Makoura students transitioning into the workforce.

UCOL Council Chair Ben Vanderkolk says both recipients have had an important impact on the Wairarapa community.

“Janice’s long career in health services has seen her touch so many lives. Her contribution to Māori health and healthcare in the Wairarapa has left a lasting impression.”

“It’s great to see Braidie rise to the position of Lead Educator at Ko Te Aroha Children's Centre after doing work experience there as a UCOL student. Many of our students build connections through placements and internships, and it is awesome to see this kind of success. We appreciate she is passing on her knowledge and mentoring the next generation of early childhood teachers to come out of UCOL.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Universal College Of Learning on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 