Massive Youth Development Opportunity For Raumati South School

William Pike, survivor of a Mt Ruapehu volcanic eruption, motivational speaker and director of the William Pike Challenge will be visiting Raumati South School in Kapati to launch the William Pike Challenge. 105 students at Raumati South will be completing the William Pike Challenge in 2020 with students, families and Raumati South staff and Mayor Guru Nathan attending the programme launch on Wednesday 11th March at 6pm.

The William Pike Challenge is an exciting, year-long youth development and well-being programme which is currently being run in 98 schools around New Zealand.

William Pike is excited to share his remarkable tale of survival and messages of inspiration to the Raumati South School audience. Pike strongly believes that “to achieve the extraordinary, you must be able to step outside of your comfort zone.” By participating in the William Pike Challenge, Raumati South School students must complete 5 Outdoor Activities, 20 hours of Community Service and 20 hours of Passion Projects (learning a new skill). In doing so, they’re given opportunities to step outside of their comfort zone, develop and strengthen 21st-century skills and experience extraordinary things. Skills that are developed include resilience, confidence, connectedness, critical thinking and so much more. Skills that William Pike believes are essential for our youth to survive in tomorrow’s world.

Raumati South School are joining 97 other schools around New Zealand and nearly 3,000 students who are also doing the William Pike Challenge.

“We’re excited to be offering the William Pike Challenge at Raumati South School. The 21st-century skills the students are developing by doing the William Pike Challenge such as confidence, leadership, resilience, and positive self-esteem all extend into the classroom and their personal lives. To have William join us to inspire our young people and community is the icing on the cake.” says Christina Haggett , year 7 & 8 team leader. “It’s vital our young people develop and grow resilience and the message about William’s incredible story of survival and resilience will inspire all of us” adds Christina.

“It’s great to know the potential impact that the William Pike Challenge will have on the Raumati South community. Our 2019 students had some awesome feedback about their experience, with 83% of students saying that they strongly agree or agree that the William Pike Challenge helped them to become more confident in themselves and 88% of students said that strongly agree or agree they’re better at persevering through a challenge and not giving up even when it is tough.”

William Pike knows firsthand the importance of life skills and being able to step outside your comfort zone to face big challenges. Pike was one of two young climbers caught in a volcanic eruption on the slopes of Mount Ruapehu in 2007. He suffered numerous life threatening injuries, and as a result, his right leg was amputated below the knee, needing extensive recovery and rehabilitation. William is incredibly passionate about passing on the things he learnt to overcome adversity with the next generation of Aotearoa’s young people.

The William Pike Challenge is run in a school by passionate educators with support, resources and inspiration to facilitate it all provided. Find out more about the William Pike Challenge here.

Raumati South School are pleased to be receiving funding towards their programme from the Nikau Trust, members of the Trust will also be attending this event.

William Pike Challenge programme overview



The WPC is a structured, sustained and specialist youth development programme that is facilitated in schools and by teachers around NZ. This year (2020) the WPC is active in 98 schools, with nearly 3000 participating students nationwide and growing year-to-year. Over the past 6 years the programme has reached well over 150 communities and close to 10,000 young people. We're all about creating challenging opportunities for young people to develop 21st-century skills and to prepare them to overcome challenge, change and achieve their absolute best. As a result, we're seeing youth become more resilient, confident, connected and much more. These outcomes are achieved by students participating in 5 Outdoor Activities, 20 hours of Community Service and 20 hours of Passion Projects over a period of one year.

See the programme in action and learn more by visiting www.williampikechallenge.co.nz

William Pike Challenge driving belief and mission

We believe all young people deserve a future where they succeed in whatever they take on in life, no matter what unexpected challenges and obstacles come at them, which they will in the rapidly changing world our kids are going out into.

To be prepared for that, they need a bank of experiences under their belt, that’s got them used to stepping out of their comfort zone, so they’re prepared for whatever is around the corner in life and go on to achieve their absolute best.

That’s what the WPC programme does and our mission is to have every child in our New Zealand school system given this opportunity in years 7, 8 & 9 because we believe that collectively we can do this.

Programme Outcomes

Develops students’ 21st century skills needed for the future: critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, flexibility and adaptability, initiative, social interaction, productivity and accountability, communication, leadership and responsibility

Increasing capability; decision making, organisation, solving problems, being a leader, communication

Increasing self efficacy and confidence

Increased positive outlook and challenge orientation, e.g; Since doing the WPC, I feel less afraid in attempting/trying things outside my comfort zone.

Increased awareness of future opportunities in all aspects of life.

Increased adaptability and resilience

Increased community mindedness

Sense of belonging and connectedness to home, school and community

Student focus and direction while in a formative stage of life

Who is William Pike

William is a proud Kiwi, social entrepreneur and Inspirational Speaker. Learn more at www.williampike.co.nz

