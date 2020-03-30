International Culinary Studio Receives WORLDCHEFS Recognition For Its Online Training Programmes

International Culinary Studio, New Zealand’s leading online culinary school, is proud to receive the Recognition of Quality Culinary Education certification by the prestigious World Association of Chefs’ Societies (WORLDCHEFS), for its online training programmes.

The award is an international endorsement renowned in the culinary world. International Culinary Studio has joined over 100 recognised establishments around the world which consistently deliver quality culinary education.

To receive the recognition, International Culinary Studio’s academic programmes were reviewed by a panel of WORLDCHEFS members who evaluated matters relating to global quality standards, evaluation of leadership, instructors, facilities, lesson delivery, industry and educational support and food safety.

Cheryl Nesbitt, founder of International Culinary Studio said:

“We are extremely proud and honoured to have met the high standards required to be a part of this distinguished community. This recognition reflects the hard work of the entire International Culinary Studio team, from our chef instructors and assessors, to everyone keeping things running in the support office.

It is also a wonderful endorsement of our world-class online training programmes, and the advanced platform that we created to deliver them. It is another step forward as we continue to develop our school as the leader in online culinary education.”

WORLDCHEFS is a global network of chefs associations first founded in October 1928 at the Sorbonne in Paris. Today, this global body has over 90 official member chefs associations that represent 10 million professionals worldwide. WORLDCHEFS launched the Recognition of Quality Culinary Education programme in 2010 to establish international standards in culinary education.

A proudly New Zealand based culinary school, International Culinary Studio was the first blended learning culinary school to offer professional qualifications online to New Zealand students. From their kitchens at home, school or at work.

International Culinary Studio was recently approved for TEC funding, meaning students can now apply for the Government’s Fees Free scheme or apply for a student loan via StudyLink.

International Culinary Studio allows students to complete their studies using a system which can be translated into over 104 languages, including Te Reo Māori.

For more information and to enrol, visit internationalculinarystudio.com. International Culinary Studio is also on Facebook.

