Ruahine Kindergarten Association (RKA) Prepares For Next Week's Opening

Ruahine Kindergarten Association is working hard to ensure most of their kindergarten and early learning services will be open next week, Wednesday April 29th.

Association Chief Executive Alison Rudzki says “we are contacting our communities to give the government’s message that if parents and care-givers can keep their children at home, then they should continue to do so. However, the key message from us, is that we are here for those parents and caregivers who have to work and can’t leave their children at home, or those that need their children to return now. We are all in this together and we see this as a positive way that we can contribute to our community.”

Alison Rudzki says we have been working closely with the Ministry of Education on strict health and safety measures that will provide a safe return for children to early childhood education.

“This is helping us work through the public health requirements that we need to meet. We can assure parents and caregivers that we want to keep our children, staff and community to be as safe as possible. Overall, the message is that we are here to support and look after our families and care for their children, that’s what we want to do”

“We know how important it is for parents to feel safe and reassured about their child attending. We will be sending further information about what the day will look like, health and safety protocols and staffing over the next few days. RKA has an important role in supporting families and communities to help New Zealand’s long term recovery”.

“COVID-19 has made life very difficult for many families and we know that some are struggling. Having children return to our services will help in these difficult times”.

