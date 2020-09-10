Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Alarming Rise In ECE Complaints Highlights Under-resourcing Of Sector

Thursday, 10 September 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: NZEI

The Ministry of Education's data on complaints and incidents in early childhood education services, released this week, shows an alarming increase since 2013.

The number of complaints between 2013 and 2019 increased 69% (246 in 2013 to 415 in 2019) and while 32% of complaints were upheld in 2013, 51% were upheld in 2019.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford says the sharp increase in upheld complaints is alarming, but consistent with concerns that ECE members have been raising for many years.

"The previous National Government cut funding to services fully staffed by qualified teachers, and loosened regulations on child-to-adult ratios and group sizes, while freezing per-child funding over that period. We're seeing the results of that, and while the current government has made some improvements already, many of their plans to improve the quality of ECE for children are too far in the future.

"The complaints we're seeing about accidents resulting from poor supervision show that teachers are overstretched. There were a number of complaints about alleged ratio breaches that the Ministry didn't uphold - showing that parents saw that supervision and time for personalised teaching was inadequate, but what they were seeing was in fact perfectly legal," says Mr Rutherford.

Complaints about below-standard facilities and inadequate maintenance also show the financial tightrope that services are walking - most simply can't afford the repairs.

There was also a number of complaints about services’ high staff turnover and questionable employment practices, including not allowing staff to take breaks, and high stress levels among staff. These issues come on top of early childhood teachers earning as much as 49% less than kindergarten teachers for doing the same job with the same qualifications.

"Earlier this year we conducted our own survey of early childhood teachers - they shared some harrowing stories, and it’s incredibly clear many are working in challenging conditions, for shockingly low pay. Their working conditions are our youngest children's learning conditions, and it's absolutely unacceptable that inadequate government funding leaves our tamariki and kaiako in this position," says Mr Rutherford.

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Roddy Doyle's Grim and Gritty Rosie

Although it was completed over two years ago, Roddy Doyle's first original screenplay in over eighteen years has only just arrived in New Zealand. It's been well worth the wait. More>>

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 