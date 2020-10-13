Flooring Schools With Kindness

Carpet Court Launches RhinoKids Flooring Fund for Schools – Making Room for More



Is the flooring at your school old and threadbare? Or perhaps you have a new space where there’s no flooring at all.

Quality flooring in schools improves the health and wellbeing of kids and can deliver a positive result in an educational setting and benefits learning environments.

That’s why Carpet Court is rolling out the new, nationwide RhinoKids Flooring Fund to lay new flooring in classrooms and Early Childhood Centres across the country.

“We’re on a mission to help improve Kiwi kids’ learning environment,” says Bryn Harrison of Carpet Court. “Flooring refurbs are often pushed to the bottom of the to-do list for the education sector, we know there is an unmet need – think of all those old and tired floors in your local schools. We are also aware that providing this opportunity to schools, we will free up funding that can be spent in other areas of improvement or resources – making room for more in more in local schools!”

The first school to benefit is Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt who received a well needed makeover for the school library. The library flooring was almost 30 years old and was well overdue for replacement as it was an uncomfortable space for the kids to read in. The school had wanted to change the flooring for some time however with tight funding it never made it to the top of the list of priorities. The local Carpet Court store and team worked closely with the school and the kids to choose flooring that would improve the space and make it a place that they wanted to come to and enjoy reading again.

Jessica Meates, Principal from Tui Glen comments, “The whole team worked hard to make it happen with as little disruption as possible and within a few days it was out with the old and in with the new. The kids have been inspired to come back to the space and are enjoying their warmer, quieter and softer new environment. We cannot thank Carpet Court enough and we know plenty of schools will be putting their hand up – we are just glad we were the first!”

Every purchase of Rhino flooring will help build on this fund each year and will go back into the local community. We are committing over $120,000 to the fund this year which will enable us to provide flooring for local schools in our 57 locations.

Applications are open to all public Early Childhood Centres, Te Kōhanga Reo’s, Primary, Intermediate and High Schools nationwide. Anyone with a connection to the school can apply to the Fund on behalf of the school – staff, fundraising groups, parents, students etc.

Applications open Thursday, 1 October and close Saturday, 31 October. Recipients will be announced from 30 November. All you have to do is take a few photos and complete the easy online form explaining how your educational space would be improved with new flooring.

To apply visit

www.rhinokids.co.nz

© Scoop Media

