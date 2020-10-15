Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

University Of Canterbury Renews Hosting Rights For Antarctic Headquarters

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 11:26 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

A renewed agreement between the University of Canterbury (UC) and the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs (COMNAP) will see the international Antarctic headquarters housed at UC until 2027.

Established in 1988, COMNAP’s purpose is to develop and promote best practice in managing support of scientific research in Antarctica. They work with Antarctic programmes around the world to facilitate research, share information and ideas on operations and logistics, and develop guidance on a range of topics, including safety, environmental management and more.

Previously hosted in the United States and Australia, New Zealand won hosting rights for the COMNAP Secretariat (their international, inter-governmental Antarctic headquarters) following a competitive international bidding process in 2008. UC’s Gateway Antarctica department was recommended to host the Secretariat soon after. This year marks the third renewal of the memorandum of understanding (MOU), taking the partnership through to 2027.

For the Director of Gateway Antarctica, Professor Adrian McDonald, it was an easy decision to continue housing the Secretariat at UC.

“It’s a fantastic way to assist the Antarctic community while providing a powerful demonstration of our enthusiastic support and involvement with the Christchurch Antarctic community – something we believe bolsters Christchurch’s role as an Antarctic gateway city,” Professor McDonald says.

The signing of the renewed agreement took a unique turn following the re-emergence of the Covid-19 virus in New Zealand in August, as it prevented UC Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey and COMNAP Executive Committee Chair (and Director of the US National Science Foundation’s Polar Programs) Dr Kelly Falkner from celebrating the milestone in person. Instead, the two met virtually to renew the agreement.

“The renewal of our memorandum of understanding with COMNAP will see the University of Canterbury become the longest running host of the Secretariat since its establishment,” Professor De la Rey says. “I am delighted to have had this opportunity to highlight the importance of Antarctic research to both the University and the city of Christchurch.”

Christchurch is one of five Antarctic gateways in the world and, as one of four formally recognised Antarctic-related headquarters in the world, COMNAP is considered a ‘jewel in the crown’ of the region’s gateway status.

COMNAP Executive Secretary and Director of the Secretariat, Michelle Rogan-Finnemore believes Christchurch is the perfect location for the Secretariat, given the number of national and international programmes regularly operating through the city, while travelling to and from Antarctica.

“The scope of Antarctic expertise at the University of Canterbury, focused by the efforts of Gateway Antarctica, means the Secretariat is well supported, and the partnership developed over the years can continue to grow,” she says.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel will formally announce the renewed arrangement at an Antarctic civil event on Friday evening.

About COMNAP:

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Back On The Stairway To Heaven: Led Zeppelin Wins Over Spirit

In March, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an original jury finding that Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven did not infringe copyright in Spirit’s 1968 song Taurus . Michael Skidmore, who had filed the suit in 2014 as trustee of the ... More>>


Amazon Original: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Trailer And Launch Date

OFFICIAL TRAILER: “BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM: DELIVERY OF PRODIGIOUS BRIBE TO AMERICAN REGIME FOR MAKE BENEFIT ONCE GLORIOUS NATION OF KAZAKHSTAN” Film to Launch Globally on October 23rd Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 