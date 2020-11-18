Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Money Skills For Students More Important Than Ever Due To COVID-19 - Report

Wednesday, 18 November 2020, 11:48 am
Press Release: Commission for Financial Capability

NCEA exams start this week but John Talaid isn’t stressed – he has almost all the credits he needs to gain Level 3 thanks partly to a course in financial education.

The Year 13 student at Kelston Boys High School in Auckland plans to head to university with the aim of becoming a marine biologist, and thanks to a course provided by Sorted in Schools feels better prepared to cope with the long-term costs of tertiary education.

Talaid, 17, completed the course as part of a Financial Skills class. It focused on the financial responsibilities and consequences of tertiary study funding options, such as student loans, apprenticeships and working while studying.

“It was good to find out what we’re in for,” says Talaid. “The course was straightforward and useful – we learned about budgeting, how we can prepare for short and long term costs, and our responsibilities in paying back student loans.”

The course also gave Talaid and his classmates credits toward their NCEA qualification; it is aligned to unit standards and has NZQA accreditation.

Talaid’s teacher, Head of Commerce Bryan Megson, says the Sorted in Schools resources are useful in teaching students important life skills they may not receive at home.

“They present real life situations the students can relate to, and make financial education relevant – they love using Sorted’s budgeting tool, seeing how it changes depending on how they’re spending and saving.”

An independent evaluation of Sorted in Schools released this week backs up the students’ and teacher’s experience. The New Zealand Council for Educational Research determined that in the wake of COVID-19, “the need for a programme such as Sorted in Schools, [which] builds on the circumstances, strengths, needs and aspirations of every student, including Māori and Pacific, is greater than ever”.

The report found the programme was positively impacting students’ knowledge and attitudes about money, and, two years after its introduction, there were early signs it was promoting positive behaviour, with students thinking and talking more about money, and using what they had learned.

Teacher satisfaction with the programme was also high, with teachers reporting increased confidence in teaching financial capability and intending to continue to use Sorted in Schools. The programme is now being taught in 62% of secondary schools.

Head of Sorted in Schools at the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), Nick Thomson, agreed with the report that the programme’s strong foundations had seen it continue to grow in use during a challenging year.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 means that building strong financial capability among young people, their families and whānau is essential to help people not only reach their life goals, but for New Zealand’s economic recovery,” says Thomson.

Talaid and his classmates are just glad they’ve been given a “heads up” on some of the things they need to think about in their financial future.

As Talaid says: “Money makes the world go round, so it’s better to understand it.”

Background

Launched in 2019, Sorted in Schools, Te whai hua – kia ora is a free financial education programme with a vision to equip all young New Zealanders for their financial future. Available for students in Years 9-13, it is fully aligned with both the New Zealand Curriculum and Māori Medium Education. It can be taught by teachers as part of day to day classes in diverse subjects, educating students about money management, saving, debt, goal-setting, KiwiSaver, insurance, investing and retirement. Sorted in Schools not only teaches young people how money works, but also how to make it work for them, instilling good attitudes and habits early on.

NCEA resources released in 2020 are aligned to unit standards and have NZQA accreditation, enabling students to gain credits toward their NCEA qualifications.

Te whai hua – kia ora is a free financial education programme specifically designed for Māori Medium Education. Rather than a direct translation of the English resources, Te whai hua – kia ora is uniquely culturally contextualised in a te ao Māori perspective, focusing on financial wellness for whānau rather than simply being good with money. They draw on traditions and stories about Māui Tikitiki āTaranga, Te Ika-ā-Māui, Kupe, Hoturoa and Te Rauparaha.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commission for Financial Capability on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 