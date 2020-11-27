Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

A Joint Statement: Ngā Kura Ā Iwi O Aotearoa And The Ministry Of Education

Friday, 27 November 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education

Mō tātou, mā tātou, e ai ki a tātou is the driving force behind a new five-year agreement that will be signed on Friday 27 November between Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa and the Ministry of Education.

More than 20 MOE officials and representatives together with 80 leaders of Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa will come together this week to sign two documents that underpin a strong working relationship between these two organisations.

Kaupapa Maori education including Kohanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa Maori Aho Matua, Wananga and Kura a Iwi are clear examples of movements that are achieving positive educational, cultural, social and wellbeing outcomes for our people. These positive outcomes have been achieved despite the lack of equity across the education system.

"Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa has developed a strategy to help to address the many barriers to success for our Uri and our communities. We need the support of the Government to achieve it. Kua Ea is an opportunity for the Ministry of Education to continue to partner with Ngā Kura ā Iwi to progress towards equity with the wellbeing of Uri, whānau and Māori communities at the centre" said Pou Kōkiri of Ngā Kura ā Iwi Watson Ohia.

"We value the strong relationship we have with Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa and also recognise there is more we must do to ensure positive education outcomes for all ākonga Māori. This new funding agreement shows our intent to create equity within the system, while also providing Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa greater autonomy and agency to grow" said Iona Holsted Te Tumu Whakarae mō te Mātauranga, Secretary for Education.

The relationship between the Ministry of Education and Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa is based on ‘Mana Ōrite’ whereby the two organisations work in partnership to achieve outcomes that are determined by Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa. Established five years ago with the Minister of Education of the time Hon.Hēkia Parata and Ngā Kura ā Iwi leaders Pem Bird, Arihia Stirling and Waimatao Murphy, ‘Te Kawa Whakapūmau’ outlines the commitment to ‘Mana Ōrite’.

The Kua Ea Outcomes Agreement is the result of that commitment which outlines the objectives of Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa. Kua Ea aligns the strategic priorities of Ngā Kura ā Iwi o Aotearoa with the governments priorities for Māori Education and what Ngā Kura ā Iwi expects to achieve within the next five years to November 2025.

"We look forward to continuing our work alongside Ngā Kura ā iwi o Aotearoa. As autonomous, independent educators for their iwi taketake, they are leading the way for their people, and challenging us to shift our thinking and the way we work with Māori, iwi and whānau. We value this relationship." said Ms Holsted.

"Ngā Kura ā Iwi is focused on Uri achieving Mana Motuhake as expressed in the Ngā Kura ā Iwi vision. Mana Motuhake ensures that Uri have the cultural grounding, knowledge, skills and wellbeing to live a fulfilling and meaningful life" said Mr Ohia.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Education on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Stage: Wellington’s Theatre Awards To Go Ahead

The Wellington Theatre Awards will go ahead despite a devastating year for New Zealand’s creative sector. Wellington Theatre Awards Trust Chair Tom Broadmore said, “the creative sector, and Wellington’s vibrant theatre sector has been gutted by the ... More>>

Journalism: An Icon Returns. New-Look North & South Magazine Hits Shelves

One of New Zealand’s most iconic magazines, North & South, is back on the shelves this week – with new independent ownership. The magazine, which has set the benchmark for investigative journalism in New Zealand since 1986, relaunches this week, ensuring ... More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 