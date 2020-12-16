Time To Say Goodbye – Head Teacher Retires After 36 Years At Kindergarten

Next week, Lynnette Barlow, Head Teacher of Cloverlea Kindergarten will step into retirement after 36 years of service.

Lynnette began her career as a teacher in Nelson, moving to the Manawatu in 1975 where she joined what is now Ruahine Kindergarten Association. Teaching first at Milson Kindergarten, Lynnette took a break to start her own family, returned as a Reliever, joined West End Kindergarten in 1992 then became Head Teacher at Cloverlea in 1994.

Inspired by a desire to see tamariki grow reach their full potential, Lynnette has remained true to teaching at kindergarten because of its close connections with the community “it takes a village to raise a child and having qualified and registered teachers is of the utmost importance” says Lynnette.

Lynnette has seen many changes - more working parents, a growing commitment to priority learners, the government initiative to provide 20 free hours and the recognition of early years teaching upon child development has also been welcomed by Lynnette.

Connecting with generations of families has been a highlight, “recently I had a lovely surprise when the young woman who fitted me for new glasses recognised me as her teacher from 24 years ago”.

A farewell function was held for Lynnette last week with families, friends, and colleagues across the association. “Lynnette will be missed by our community after such a long time,” says CEO Alison Rudzki “She is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren and in her garden, but we’re lucky that Lynnette has agreed to do some relief teaching for us. We hope to have a new Head Teacher in place by the new year”.

© Scoop Media

