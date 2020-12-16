Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Time To Say Goodbye – Head Teacher Retires After 36 Years At Kindergarten

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Ruahine Kindergarten Association

Next week, Lynnette Barlow, Head Teacher of Cloverlea Kindergarten will step into retirement after 36 years of service.

Lynnette began her career as a teacher in Nelson, moving to the Manawatu in 1975 where she joined what is now Ruahine Kindergarten Association. Teaching first at Milson Kindergarten, Lynnette took a break to start her own family, returned as a Reliever, joined West End Kindergarten in 1992 then became Head Teacher at Cloverlea in 1994.

Inspired by a desire to see tamariki grow reach their full potential, Lynnette has remained true to teaching at kindergarten because of its close connections with the community “it takes a village to raise a child and having qualified and registered teachers is of the utmost importance” says Lynnette.

Lynnette has seen many changes - more working parents, a growing commitment to priority learners, the government initiative to provide 20 free hours and the recognition of early years teaching upon child development has also been welcomed by Lynnette.

Connecting with generations of families has been a highlight, “recently I had a lovely surprise when the young woman who fitted me for new glasses recognised me as her teacher from 24 years ago”.

A farewell function was held for Lynnette last week with families, friends, and colleagues across the association. “Lynnette will be missed by our community after such a long time,” says CEO Alison Rudzki “She is looking forward to spending time with her grandchildren and in her garden, but we’re lucky that Lynnette has agreed to do some relief teaching for us. We hope to have a new Head Teacher in place by the new year”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ruahine Kindergarten Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Kevin Field Quintet

With the hardest pews in town and an icon of Ruth Bader Ginsburg adorning the walls, St Peter's Church added a distinctly spiritual element to the debut of three new pieces by Kiwi jazz pianist and composer Kevin Field that celebrated our common humanity. More>>

Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 