Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Youth Mentorship Programme 2021 Seeks Emerging Young Writers

Tuesday, 9 February 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

 

Four secondary school students will each have the opportunity to be mentored by one of New Zealand’s best professional authors in order to develop their craft and hone their writing skills.

The NZSA Youth Mentorship Programme offers aspiring young writers (aged 15-18) a mentorship, from May to November, giving them the opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge.

The intent of the mentor programme is to foster and develop emerging writing talent with the support of established authors.


Aspiring Auckland writer Xiaole Zhan, was partnered with poet and editor Ivy Alvarez for her mentorship and had this to say about her experience: “I enjoyed how the mentorship was very individualised to my personal goals and needs. I also enjoyed the opportunity for open discussion which often helped me approach a concept from a different perspective. The opportunity to submit reworked sections of my manuscript for feedback also allowed me to see the ways in which I’d improved.”

Hannah Turnbull of Gisborne was partnered with award winning novelist Anna Mackenzie for her mentorship and she commented: “I feel like I can go on from this with the skills needed to write a decent story. I still have a lot to learn, but that comes with the process, and I’ve been given the guidance I need from Anna to make that journey on my own”.

The New Zealand Society of Authors Te Puni Kaituhi O Aotearoa (PEN NZ) Inc is the principal organisation representing writers in New Zealand. We offer support through advocacy and representation, professional development opportunities, information and guidance on publishing and the literary arts, administer prizes and awards and provide a contract advisory service. We work to protect authors incomes and are affiliated to International PEN, whereby we are a voice that upholds freedom of speech and protest against writers falsely silenced and imprisoned around the world.

We offer student, associate and full memberships. Our many assessment and mentorship programmes, such as our annual Youth mentorships, are offered with the support of Creative New Zealand.

The NZSA has run a highly successful mentoring programme for writers since 1999, thanks to support from Creative New Zealand.

Deadline for applications: 6 April 2021

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND APPLICATION FORMS.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Society of Authors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 