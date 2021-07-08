Who's Doing What With Your Data? Information Governance In A Digital World

Data such as personal information has become one of the greatest drivers of economic activity in the modern world. Data is the oil of the fourth industrial revolution and in future, data will drive economic prosperity, sustainability, and well-being. Yet, the commodification of data has raised regulatory and governance challenges for societies across the world.

Information governance professionals are stepping up to the challenge of navigating the laws and regulations that govern how those within our society interface with personal data.

Join the University of Auckland Business School on Friday 9 July for a special symposium highlighting current issues in information governance and celebrating the launch of our new programmes in this area.

Programme:



8:30 – 9:05am Registration and Mihi Whakatau

9:05 – 9:50am Launch of Programmes in Information Governance

Keynotes: Regulatory perspectives on information governance

9:50 – 10:25am Keyote speaker: John Edwards – Privacy Commissioner NZ

The Privacy office’s new approach, and compliance and enforcement directions under the new Privacy Act 2020.

John was appointed to the independent statutory position of Privacy Commissioner in February 2014. He is currently serving his second five year term. He provides independent comment on significant personal information policies and issues. Prior to his appointment, John practiced law in Wellington for over 20 years specialising in information law while representing a wide range of public and private sector clients. He has acted in legal roles for the Ministry of Health, State Services Commission, Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet and Inland Revenue Department. For 15 years, he held a warrant as a district inspector for mental health and has also been a district inspector for intellectual disability services.

10:25 – 11:00 Keynote Speaker: Russell Cooke, General Manager, Agency Partnerships and Capability & Government Chief Privacy Officer, Department of Internal Affairs, NZ

Russell Cooke has been the Government Chief Privacy Officer located in the Department of Internal Affairs for the last four years. Russell’s role is to set the strategic direction of privacy in the New Zealand government, and leads a team of nearly twenty staff within the Digital Public Service branch of Internal Affairs. Before Russell joined the role as the GCPO, he was the Director Relationship Management for Internal Affairs engaging with government agencies on their investment intentions, and was previously the CIO for the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and the Systems Manager for the Bank of New Zealand.

11:00 – 11:20am MORNING TEA

11:20 – 12:20 Panel Discussion: Industry perspectives on challenges for and future trends in information governance

Moderator: Annette Mills,

Annette Mills is a Professor in Information Systems at the University of Canterbury (New Zealand). She is the Head of Department for Accounting and Information Systems, Chair of the Professors and Heads of Information Systems, New Zealand (PHIS-NZ) group, past Associate Dean (Academic) and past-Chair of the IS group at UC. Her research emphasises people’s engagement with IT focusing on behavioural and social aspects of IT use, its impacts and outcomes as these relate to personal information privacy and empowerment, security behaviour, and information seeking.

Panellists:

Robyn Campbell - Director, PwC New Zealand

Robyn is a Director in the Cyber Security and Privacy practice at PwC NZ, specialising in the use of information and privacy impacts. Robyn has spent over 17 years supporting her clients to manage difficult business problems in information, security, privacy and risk.

Daimhin Warner - Director (Auckland), Simply Privacy Ltd, IAPP NZ

Daimhin Warner is a Principal and Director of Simply Privacy, a NZ consultancy providing privacy advice, strategy and training to business and government, and NZ Country Leader for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). He’s a privacy professional with over 15 years' privacy and related experience in both the public and private sector. Daimhin holds an LLB, LLM (Hons) in Public Law, and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E). He’s also on the International Council for Information Governance ANZ.

Lydia Johnston - Head of Data Protection (Legal) APAC - Associate General Counsel, Privacy at Facebook

Lydia Johnston is the Head of Data Protection (Legal) at Facebook for Asia Pacific, and Associate General Counsel - Privacy. She heads up a team of privacy lawyers across APAC for Facebook. In such a dynamic and varied region, Lydia is a specialist in privacy and data protection and provides legal and strategic advice to Facebook and its family of products. Prior to joining Facebook Lydia practiced in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore with a focus on technology and digital law. She holds an LLB from the University of Otago and a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration from Victoria University Wellington.

Sarah Auva’a, - Lead Digital Trust Partner at Spark New Zealand

Experience in telecommunications, digital services, data analytics, banking and regulatory sectors has shaped Sarah’s interest in unlocking the value of data in an ethical way. Sarah was recently a member of the New Zealand Law Foundation’s Information Law and Policy Project’s independent specialist Advisory Review Committee. The Committee assisted the Law Foundation to select and refine research projects for Foundation funding in areas such as global information, cyber-security, data exploitation, and technology-driven social change. Sarah has previously worked at ANZ Banking Group and the New Zealand Commerce Commission. She holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Bachelor of Commerce from Victoria University, Wellington, and is a Certified Compliance Professional.

